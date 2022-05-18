Morning Sports Update Bam Adebayo echoed Jaylen Brown’s ‘energy’ quote after Heat’s Game 1 win vs. Celtics "I feel like our energy shifted." Jaylen Brown faces Bam Adebayo in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Heat defeated the Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 41 points.

Game 2 gets underway on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the Red Sox lost to the Astros, 13-4. Boston faces Houston again at Fenway Park this evening at 6:10 p.m.

And in international news, the U.S. Soccer Federation has reached unprecedented agreements to pay the men’s and women’s teams equally.

Bam Adebayo’s “energy” quote: Though the Celtics led the Heat at halftime in Game 1 on Tuesday night, Boston’s hopes of achieving a surprise win despite missing Al Horford and Marcus Smart ended with a thud in the third quarter, as Miami went on a 22-2 run and never looked back.

The Heat, propelled by a 39-14 advantage in the third quarter, took a 1-0 series lead. Afterward, Miami center Bam Adebayo chose a specific phrase to describe how the Heat pulled off such a pronounced turnaround.

“I feel like our energy shifted,” Adebayo said of the third quarter. “That was the biggest key. Our energy shifted. We started getting stops on defense and running, getting in transition and the crowd got into it.”

Bam Adebayo said Heat's "energy shift" was the difference in Game 1 🤨 pic.twitter.com/AgXXd2bSWm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2022

Though it may have simply been coincidental, Adebayo’s repeated reference to an “energy shift” might sound familiar to Celtics fans.

It’s because it was the same phrase used by Jaylen Brown in the noted tweet he sent in January shortly before Boston’s year completely turned around.

“The energy is about to shift,” Brown tweeted on Jan. 31. It proved to be a prescient message, and has been cited as the starting point of the team’s second half surge in the season.

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

Whether or not Adebayo used “energy shift” deliberately, the message was clear enough. The Heat did indeed shift the game’s energy in their favor, forcing repeated Celtics turnovers that buried Boston’s hopes of stealing a game in Miami.

“I’ve got to be better,” Brown said after the game. “I will be better, Celtics have got to be better, and that wasn’t our best effort. We’ve got to put our best foot forward playing against a team like Miami, and they outplayed us tonight.”

Trivia: Bam Adebayo was one of three Kentucky Wildcats chosen in the 2017 NBA Draft. Can you name the other two?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They currently play for — though were not necessarily drafted by — the Lakers and Kings, respectively.

Ime Udoka’s postgame press conference following Game 1:

The final results of the 2022 NBA lottery:

On this day: In 2002, Pedro Martinez achieved an immaculate inning — striking out the side on nine pitches — in the top of the first. The Red Sox defeated the Mariners 4-1.

Daily highlight: Gustavo Javier Del Prete scored a sensational bicycle kick to help Estudiantes beat Bragantino 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores.

Trivia answer: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk