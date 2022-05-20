Morning Sports Update ‘They did embarrass us’: Jimmy Butler’s blunt assessment of the Heat’s Game 2 loss "They tried to embarrass us. They did embarrass us." Jimmy Butler speaking to reporters after Celtics-Heat Game 2. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Celtics tied the Eastern Conference finals at 1-1 on Thursday, defeating the Heat 127-102 in Game 2. Marcus Smart returned to Boston’s lineup, contributing 24 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds.

Game 3 tips off in Boston on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

The Red Sox also won on Thursday, defeating the Mariners 12-6. Trevor Story had a tremendous game for Boston, swatting three home runs and totaling seven RBIs. The two teams play again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Jimmy Butler’s thoughts on Game 2: After posting 41 points in the Heat’s Game 1 win over the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler was unable to prevent Boston’s resurgence in Game 2.

The Celtics’ 127-102 win to even the series at 1-1 was achieved through pinpoint shooting — Boston hit 20 of 40 three-point attempts — and defense. In the end, it was a convincing win, energizing Ime Udoka’s team as they head back to Boston for Game 3 holding home-court advantage.

From a Miami perspective, the game was obviously a disaster. Afterward, Butler offered a candid overview.

“I don’t like to move on from this because it has to hurt,” Butler told reporters of the Game 2 fiasco. “They tried to embarrass us. They did embarrass us. I think we have to realize that — use it as fuel, whatever you want to say — but realize that the game can get out of hand when you’re playing a really good team like them that can score the ball and get stops.”

“Overall, we just have to be better,” Butler added. “We’ve got a tough job to do to go over there and win. But if they did it, we can do it as well.”

Jimmy Butler on the Celtics dominant win: "It has to hurt. They tried to embarrass us and they did embarrass us." pic.twitter.com/HMRC47AHb6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

Butler still managed 29 points in a solid Game 2 effort, but knows he has to help get his teammates going too.

“I think I have to do a better job of getting everybody else involved, if I’m being brutally honest,” Butler explained. “I have to find that fine medium, that fine line in between when to be aggressive and when to make sure that I can get guys open.”

Still, as Smart noted in the aftermath of Boston’s Game 2 win, the Heat — and Butler specifically — are not to be underestimated.

“Jimmy is a warrior, man,” said Smart. “Jimmy has been doing this for a long time. He understands the game. He understands his strengths. He understands his team’s strengths. So when you have a guy who has an IQ like Jimmy, it’s always going to be a tough matchup. It’s a good one. I love going up against Jimmy anytime I can.”

Trivia: Jimmy Butler was the last pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He is one of six players selected in the first round that year to make at least one NBA All-Star team. Can you name the others?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They were picked 1st, 9th, 11th, 15th, 16th, and 30th (Butler).

More from Boston.com:

A closer look at one of Marcus Smart’s Game 2 highlights:

Marcus Smart unleashes his handle 🔥



CELTICS/HEAT Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/nLsDJ4zGjs — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2022

And here’s an interview Smart did with ESPN after the game:

On this day: In 1984, Roger Clemens got the first of what would eventually be 354 career regular seasons wins. It came in the second start of his career in a 5-4 Red Sox victory over the Twins.

Clemens finished with seven strikeouts in seven innings, allowing four runs and seven hits.

Daily highlight: Marcus Smart, dusting off some vintage Larry Bird, hit the shot from behind the backboard.

HOW DID YOU DO THAT?!?! @smart_MS3 pic.twitter.com/lNqrw36zKq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 20, 2022

One more look:

Marcus Smart from behind the backboard 🤯#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel on ESPN pic.twitter.com/ov9DU1WgUf — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2022

Trivia answer: Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Vucevic