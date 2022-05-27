Morning Sports Update Draymond Green made his Celtics-Heat prediction after the Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals "If you're asking me who I want to play, I'll tell you who I think we're going to play." Draymond Green celebrates during the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Mavericks. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Red Sox beat the White Sox 16-7 on Thursday. Trevor Story connected on his seventh home run in seven games. Boston will face the Orioles this evening at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

Tonight at 8:30 p.m., the Celtics take on the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Boston leads the series 3-2.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the Revolution host the Union at Gillette Stadium.

And also on Saturday, Liverpool play Real Madrid at 3 p.m. in the UEFA Champions League Final.

Draymond Green’s prediction: The Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals on Thursday after defeating the Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 to win the Western Conference finals, 4-1.

Afterward, both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green joined the NBA on TNT postgame show. Green was asked by Shaquille O’Neal about the finals.

“Who would you like to play?” Asked O’Neal. “Be honest.”

“I think both teams are tough,” Green initially responded. “Boston causes problems, especially offensively. Their defense is incredible.”

O’Neal pressed Green for a more definitive answer.

“If you’re asking me who I want to play, I’ll tell you who I think we’re going to play,” Green replied. “We’re gonna play Boston. That’s who we’re gonna play.”

The Warriors advanced to the finals and joined some elite company:

The Warriors are the first franchise to reach the NBA Finals 6 times in an 8-season span since the Jordan-Pippen Bulls from 1991-98.



The only other franchises to do this are the Celtics and Lakers. pic.twitter.com/l2XiheuOIh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2022

On this day: In 2011, the Bruins defeated the Lightning 1-0 in Game 7 to advance to the Stanley Cup finals. Nathan Horton scored the game’s only goal as Boston moved one step closer to what would eventually be its first title in decades.

Daily highlight: Though it might not be the most impressive goal of his career, Connor McDavid’s overtime (and series) winner vs. the Flames on Thursday night might be the most important of his career to this point.

Thanks to McDavid’s score, the Oilers advanced to the Western Conference finals.