Morning Sports Update Tyquan Thornton was asked about the ‘skinny wrists’ note on his pre-draft scouting report "That was new to me." Tyquan Thornton at Patriots OTAs on May 31, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox lost to the Reds at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, 2-1. The two teams meet again this evening at 7:10 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Celtics will face Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m.

And in international news, the Ukrainian men’s soccer team will play Scotland today at 2:45 p.m. ET in Glasgow as part of a delayed World Cup qualifier. The game, originally set to be played in March, has been delayed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The winner will play Wales for a spot in the 2022 World Cup. Should Ukraine advance to the tournament, it would be drawn into the same group as England, Iran, and the United States.

Tyquan Thornton’s thoughts on his development: Following practice during the Patriots’ organized team activities on Tuesday, rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton spoke to reporters.

For Thornton, who was picked 50th overall in the second round by New England, the most notable thing about him coming into the NFL is his speed. Thornton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds.

Beyond that, there are questions surrounding the 21-year-old. Specifically, scouts questioned his size.

In his annual pre-draft scouting rundown of each of the top players, Dane Brugler of The Athletic noted that Thornton is “Rail thin with minimal bulk and the skinniest wrists in the draft (6 1/8 inches).”

“Tiny hands (8 1/4 inches) won’t create much confidence when it comes to winning 50-50 balls in the NFL,” Brugler added.

So what does Thornton make of the critique that his wrists are too skinny?

“Skinny wrists? I mean, what are you using your wrists for?” Thornton said when asked about the scouting report. “That was new to me.”

Thornton said he’s focusing on “getting stronger” and not just “getting bigger.”

“This is my body type. This is my frame,” Thornton explained. “I don’t see myself getting 225 pounds. I’ve been thin all my life. But just getting stronger in the weight room. Building more muscles so I can have that fast twitch.”

As for the noted speed, his reputation appears to precede him. Are teammates trying to race him now?

“A lot of guys have asked to race, but not after that 4.2,” Thornton joked.

Do any teammates ask Tyquan Thornton to race? (Thornton's answer will crack you up. 😂)

Malcolm Butler on why he’s wearing the No. 4 jersey:

CB Malcolm Butler helped the Patriots win their 4th Super Bowl with a game-saving INT … but that’s not why he’s wearing 4 in his return to NE.



“Fresh start. It was what was available,” he said, before playing off the number:



"Fresh start. It was what was available," he said, before playing off the number:

"I do this 4 the Patriots, 4 myself, 4 my family."

Game 1 of the Western Conference finals was electric: The Avalanche eventually prevailed 8-6 in a back-and-forth clash with the Oilers.

Highlights from Rafael Nadal’s French Open win over Novak Djokovic:

On this day: In 1982, Rickey Henderson stole two bases against the Red Sox in a 3-2 Athletics win. In doing so, Henderson became the fastest to steal at least 50 bases in a season in Major League history.

By year’s end, the prolific leadoff hitter had totaled 130 stolen bases, most in a single season of modern baseball. The Red Sox, as a team, managed just 42 (having been caught 39 times).

Daily highlight: Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman covered a lot of ground before making a great catch against the net.

WOW. All-out effort by Tommy to make the catch. 👏👏👏



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: https://t.co/mXdDp7kepm#STLCards pic.twitter.com/rZiY0TBftq — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) June 1, 2022