Julian Edelman said ‘you never know’ when asked about a potential comeback

The Red Sox scored runs in each inning except the seventh en route to a 10-1 win over the Athletics on Wednesday night. Boston goes for the three-game sweep over Oakland this afternoon (1:35 p.m.) at Fenway Park.

Also on Wednesday, the Revolution tied Orlando City 1-1. New England will host Minnesota United on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Tonight at 9 p.m., the Celtics face the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. Boston, trailing in the series 3-2, needs to win to force a Game 7 (which would occur on Sunday in San Francisco).

Julian Edelman on a potential comeback: Since he announced his retirement in April of 2021, Julian Edelman has repeatedly denied any speculation about a possible comeback (April Fools’ Day jokes aside).

Recently, however, Edelman offered a slightly different response.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Edelman said at the Sunset Sports Media Festival in Zadar, Croatia in response to a question about a potential return to play alongside Tom Brady.

“That’s called a little teaser,” Edelman added. “We’ll see. We’re staying in shape but you never know. But I’d probably go back to the Patriots. I love the Patriots. Foxborough Forever.”

Edelman and Brady trained together earlier in 2022, which Brady showed in a video clip he tweeted in May.

Still the best way to get some cardio in… @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/vT3pCWs6VF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 21, 2022

Originally a seventh round draft pick in 2009, Edelman earned his place on the Patriots’ roster by playing special teams and defense at various points. Eventually, he became Brady’s favorite target, and ranks fourth in Patriots all-time history for most receiving yards.

Trivia: Can you name the three players who rank ahead of Edelman on the Patriots’ all-time receiving yards list?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two wide receivers, one tight end.

A daily Rafael Devers home run:

Another day, another Devers dinger. pic.twitter.com/QLBQd3s8xG — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 16, 2022

Djordje Petrović states his case: With U.S. international Matt Turner leaving the Revolution to join English club Arsenal later in June, New England signed Serbian Djordje Petrović as a potential replacement. So far, the 22-year-old Petrović has flashed some potential, including this snap save from Wednesday.

Our guy is up to the task 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/T7sJdKXRUK — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 16, 2022

On this day: In 1938, the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Browns 12-8 despite St. Louis opting to walk Boston slugger Jimmie Foxx a record six times in one game.

Daily highlight: After some slick work from Gustavo Bou to keep possession and find Carles Gil with a cross-field pass, Gil scored one of the best goals of his New England career thus far in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw.

Trivia answer: Stanley Morgan, Rob Gronkowski, and Wes Welker.