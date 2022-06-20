Morning Sports Update Kyrie Irving reportedly at an ‘impasse’ with the Nets, could test open market "Conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets." Kyrie Irving playing against the Celtics in the 2022 NBA playoffs. AP Photo/John Minchillo

In a dramatic final round at The Country Club in Brookline, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick emerged victorious at the US Open on Sunday. Fitzpatrick finished at six under par, one stroke ahead of Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

NEED. More. Tournaments. In. BOSTON — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) June 20, 2022

Elsewhere, the Red Sox defeated the Cardinals 6-4. Nick Pivetta pitched seven innings for Boston, allowing just one run and striking out 10. Tonight, the Red Sox host the Tigers at 7:10 p.m.

Also on Sunday, the Revolution overcame a 1-0 first half deficit to defeat Minnesota United 2-1. New England is now unbeaten in its last eight games.

The latest on Kyrie Irving: In April, the Celtics eliminated Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and the Nets from the playoffs in a first-round sweep. Following the defeat, Irving — who has a player option for the 2022-2023 season with Brooklyn — told reporters that he didn’t “really plan on going anywhere.”

Advertisement:

According to a recent report, however, the situation may have changed.

“Conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic, citing multiple sources. “An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said.”

Irving, 30, left Boston to sign with Brooklyn in 2019. Should he hit free agency, the 2016 NBA champion would attract major interest. Per Charania, the Lakers, Knicks, and Clippers would all be in the running. Because of the salary cap implications, it’s reportedly likely that an Irving exit would be handled with a sign-and-trade scenario.

Trivia: Kyrie Irving was the first overall pick in 2011. Can you name the last pick in the first round (30th overall) of that draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for Marquette in college.

More from Boston.com:

An enjoyable interview with Bill Foster: After decades of trying, Bill Foster (caddie for Matt Fitzpatrick) finally has a major championship. He celebrated the moment by kissing the flag on the 18th hole.

Matt Turner’s final press conference as a member of the Revolution: Turner will now join English club Arsenal.

" I’m going to miss the people the most" – @headdturnerr pic.twitter.com/VkM3jbhIK5 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 20, 2022

On this day: In 1975, Brazilian soccer legend Pele played against Portuguese legend Eusebio in a North American Soccer League matchup between the Cosmos and Minutemen.

Advertisement:

While the Minutemen won 2-1 in overtime, the story ended up being more on the impact of an overflowing crowd. After an apparent Pele goal was overturned due to a foul, a group of fans mobbed him, eventually forcing his exit out of safety concerns.

Daily highlight: Gustavo Bou’s perfectly placed free kick proved to be the difference in the Revolution’s Sunday win.

LA PANTERAAAAAAA with a free kick beauty! 😍 @gustavobouok gives us the 2-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/tWMWzoFedh — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) June 19, 2022

Trivia answer: Jimmy Butler