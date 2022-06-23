Morning Sports Update Jeter Downs discussed his MLB debut, hearing Red Sox fans chanting his name "That was definitely surreal to have the whole Fenway chanting my name, chanting for a Jeter. It was super cool and super exciting." Jeter Downs after the Red Sox won on Wednesday night. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Tigers with a 6-2 win on Wednesday. Boston now heads to Cleveland to play the Guardians in a three-game series starting Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Jeter Downs’s comments after his first game: Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs, who was called up from the minor leagues earlier this week, made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday in the series finale against the Tigers.

Boston manager Alex Cora made the surprising decision to start Downs at third base instead of Downs’s usual position (shortstop).

Though Downs finished the night 0-4 at the plate, he made several solid defensive contributions despite having never played third base at the professional level.

“Honestly, it felt pretty comfortable,” Downs said after the game. “I took the advice the guys gave me, just go out there and be an athlete. Play it like you’re playing short, and that’s what I did.”

The 23-year-old’s debut may not have been ideal from a batting standpoint, but Downs kept the bigger picture in perspective.

“That was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Downs told reporters. “I still can’t believe it happened. I still can’t believe the game’s over. It felt so fast. Didn’t turn out the way I wanted to, but oh well. The team got the win and that’s the most important thing.”

One moment Downs was asked about was when Red Sox fans began cheering in the bottom of the eighth inning, hoping to inspire the infielder to get his first MLB hit.

It was a unique experience as it entailed chants at Fenway Park for “Jeter,” a name that historically has held a very different meaning for Red Sox fans.

“That was insane,” Downs admitted. “I had to step out and take a deep breath. Never had something like that happen before. That was definitely surreal to have the whole Fenway chanting my name, chanting for a Jeter. It was super cool and super exciting. I thank God every day for this opportunity.”

