Morning Sports Update Here are Julian Edelman’s latest comments about a potential comeback Edelman said he's practiced running routes since retiring, "but I’m already like 10,000 reps behind I feel in my mind.” Julian Edelman at a Patriots halftime ceremony in 2021. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Guardians on Sunday with an 8-3 win. Boston, now riding a seven-game winning streak, heads to Toronto to play the Blue Jays this evening at 7:07 p.m.

Also on Sunday, the Revolution tied the Whitecaps in Vancouver, 0-0. New England remains unbeaten in its last nine games.

And in national news, the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win the finals in six games. Former UMass Minuteman Cale Makar was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Julian Edelman’s latest comments: In a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, retired wide receiver Julian Edelman was asked directly about the potential of a comeback.

“The amount of work I have to put into my body to train, to make me confident, that’s so much — for the output because of the injuries, my knees, this, that — I’m not getting the same output,” said Edelman. “So now that I’ve taken a year off and I’m not loading my body, compounding loads every single day, my body feels pretty straight, you know?

“I’ve gone and dabbled out and you go run routes,” Edelman continued. “But then, you see when you run routes, the next day, all right, I’m not too bad, but I’m already like 10,000 reps behind I feel in my mind.”

This comes after Edelman explained earlier in June that he’s “staying in shape, but you never know.”

The former seventh-round draft pick retired from the Patriots in 2021.

Trivia: Julian Edelman ranks first in Patriots history for most postseason receptions. A running back ranks fourth on that list. Can you name him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was drafted out of Wisconsin.

Christin Stewart robbing a home run in the Worcester Red Sox’s Sunday win:

CHRISTIN STEWART IS GOOD AT BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/un7WIpQMAi — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 26, 2022

On this day: In 1999, Tony Hawk landed the first ever 900 in competition at the X Games.

Daily highlight: Courtney Vandersloot hit the game-winner for the Chicago Sky at the buzzer on Sunday.

Trivia answer: James White