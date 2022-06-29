NFL analyst made the case for Mac Jones as a ‘dark-horse MVP candidate’

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, 6-5. Boston squandered a 9th inning lead without closer Tanner Houck (who is unable to travel to Canada due to his vaccination status).
Tonight, the Red Sox face the Blue Jays in the series finale at 7:07 p.m.
The case for Mac Jones: Heading into his second year as the Patriots’ quarterback, Mac Jones will encounter increased expectations following his successful rookie season.
According to NFL analyst Peter Schrager during a segment on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” the potential for Jones could be higher than expected.
“I said earlier this off-season [to] give us a dark-horse MVP candidate, ‘What about Mac Jones?'” Schrager explained. “I was laughed at on this show.”
“What if the Patriots are the team that goes 14-3 this year? What if the Patriots are the team that finishes first in the AFC East?” Schrager said. “Mac Jones is why I’ve got confidence this team can be a contender because as a rookie, out of the gates, he was awesome. How do we know that’s the ceiling? He’s lost 15 pounds. He’s in a good place mentally. And the players, and this coaching staff love him.”
Jones threw for 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and a 67.6 completion percentage in 2021. New England ended up going 10-7, returning to the playoffs after a one year absence.
Trivia: Who was the most recent NFL MVP to have gone to the University of Alabama?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: He won it in the 2005 season.
Trevor Story’s line drive home run from Tuesday:
On this day: In 1986, the Red Sox traded for Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver. Then a 41-year-old in what would prove to be his final Major League season, Seaver added experience along with a 3.80 ERA in 16 starts for the eventual American League champions.
In addition to the Seaver news, Argentina won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico City, defeating West Germany in the final, 3-2. It was the culmination of an iconic tournament run from Argentinian superstar Diego Maradona.
Daily highlight: Delino DeShields Jr. was in the right place at the right time to complete the two-person catch in a minor league baseball matchup on Tuesday.
Trivia answer: Shaun Alexander
