Celtics reportedly Danilo Gallinari’s ‘preferred landing spot’

Today, the Red Sox are in Chicago to play the Cubs at 2:20 p.m. this afternoon in the first of a three-game series.
On Thursday, NBA free agency officially got underway. Amid a quick flurry of deals — including Nikola Jokic agreeing to an extension with the Nuggets that’s officially the largest contract in league history, as well as Jalen Brunson reportedly reaching a four-year deal with the Knicks — a larger possibility remains.
Kevin Durant, according to multiple reports, has requested a trade from the Nets. All eyes will remain on the NBA’s offseason as further deals are announced in the coming days.
The Celtics and Danilo Gallinari: As the Celtics continue to ponder what “tweaks” need to be made to the team’s roster, one possible move could come with the addition 6-foot-10 Danilo Gallinari.
The 33-year-old Italian was recently traded to the Spurs from the Hawks. He is expected to be waived by San Antonio, allowing him to sign wherever he wants as a free agent.
Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report noted on Thursday evening that Gallinari reportedly views the Celtics as his “preferred landing spot.” The Bulls are also seen to be interested.
As Fischer pointed out, Chicago can offer Gallinari slightly more money, but considering Boston’s circumstances (coming off an Eastern Conference title), the veteran scorer might prefer a destination that offers a greater chance at an NBA championship.
Trivia: Danilo Gallinari was the sixth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Who went first that year?
(Answer at the bottom.)
Hint: He was drafted out of Memphis.
A Red Sox trade:
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day to those who celebrate:
Rafael Devers is an All-Star finalist:
On this day: In 1903, the inaugural Tour de France began in Paris. Sixty cyclists began the 1,509-mile course, which was somehow covered in just six stages. The final stage was a grueling 293-mile ride from Nantes back to Paris (compared with modern stages that rarely go half that distance).
In the end, Frenchman (and pre-race favorite) Maurice Garin won. The event, originally conceived as a marketing tactic for French newspaper L’Auto (the forerunner of L’Équipe), proved to be popular.
Flashing forward to Friday, the 109th edition of the Tour gets underway in Copenhagen, Denmark (before heading back to France by Stage 4).
Here’s a helpful overview of the Tour, its history, and what to watch for in a cycling race:
Daily highlight: American Taylor Fritz produced an incredible moment in his second-round Wimbledon win over British player Alastair Gray on Thursday.
After a lengthy back-and-forth, Gray appeared to have won the point, even allowing himself to celebrate the moment. But Fritz, diving to somehow keep the ball in play, never gave up. He emerged with the point, and eventually the match win.
Trivia answer: Derrick Rose
