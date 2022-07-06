Morning Sports Update Here’s why Robert Griffin III thinks Mac Jones is ‘most likely to win a ring first’ among class of 2021 Griffin cited Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense as a major reason why. Mac Jones in June, 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox lost to the Rays on Tuesday night, 8-4. Boston stranded 11 runners on base in what proved to be a frustrating night.

Tonight, exciting pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his Major League debut for the Red Sox in the third and final game of the series against the Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

An endorsement for Mac Jones: Heading into his second year as the Patriots’ quarterback, expectations continue to build for Mac Jones.

Having led New England to a 10-7 record as a rookie, and turning in an efficient 67.6 percent completion percentage in his first NFL season, Jones proved himself a capable quarterback.

Advertisement:

Yet as will be the case for the rest of his career, Jones will be measured mostly against the other quarterbacks drafted in 2021. By the time he picked 15th overall by the Patriots, Jones had already seen four other quarterbacks chosen (including each of the top three selections).

Though he was the last of the group to be drafted, Jones made believers out of a few skeptics as a rookie.

One former quarterback thinks the Patriots (with Jones leading them) will be playing for a Super Bowl again sooner rather than later.

“Mac Jones is most likely to win a ring first of the rookie [quarterbacks] who played serious time last year,” tweeted Robert Griffin III.

Griffin cited not only Jones’s personal growth at the quarterback position but also the circumstances of his coaches, especially Bill Belichick.

“Belichick and the Patriots are defensive masterminds,” Griffin explained, “[they will] out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more. After last year [he] has his confidence on roll tide levels.”

Mac Jones is MOST LIKELY to win a ring FIRST of the rookie QBs who played serious time last year. Bill Belichick and the @Patriots are defensive masterminds, out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more after last year has his confidence on ROLL TIDE LEVELS. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 5, 2022

Patriots training camp gets underway when veteran players report to Foxborough on July 26. Practices begin the following day.

Trivia: Robert Griffin III was also once part of a healthy quarterback draft class. Picked second in 2012, Griffin was one of four quarterbacks taken in the first round. Can you name the others?

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their teams were: Colts, Dolphins, Browns.

More from Boston.com:

ESPN trolled Red Sox fans with a billboard promoting the upcoming Derek Jeter documentary outside of Fenway Park:

This billboard for "The Captain" outside of Fenway Park 👀



"The Captain" begins July 18 on ESPN/ESPN+ 📺



(h/t @pamsson) pic.twitter.com/D4d1tFpE7Z — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) July 4, 2022

On this day: In 1957, 29-year-old Althea Gibson became the first Black tennis player to win Wimbledon, defeating Darlene Hard in the final. Her story, like her success at the world famous tournament, remains remarkable.

Daily highlight: An incredible shot from Novak Djokovic during his Wimbledon quarterfinal win on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Andrew Luck, Ryan Tannehill, Brandon Weeden