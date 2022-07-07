Morning Sports Update Here’s video of Chris Sale’s equipment-trashing meltdown after latest minor league rehab start Sale allowed one run but walked five batters in a 4-2 loss. Chris Sale pitching for Worcester on Wednesday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 7-1 on Wednesday. Starting pitcher Brayan Bello, making his Major League debut, allowed four runs on six hits while striking out two in four innings of work.

Boston begins a four-game series against Yankees this evening (7:10 p.m.) at Fenway Park.

Also tonight, the first round of the NHL Draft begins at 7 p.m. Currently, the Bruins do not have a first-round pick.

Chris Sale’s post-start meltdown: Following his latest (and possibly final) rehab start for the Worcester Red Sox, Chris Sale expressed exactly what he thought of his performance in a flash of frustration.

Advertisement:

Captured on video, Sale — who allowed one run in 3.2 innings but walked five batters as he struggled with his command in 72 pitches — could be seen trashing equipment in the team’s dugout tunnel following his departure from the game.

The footage, shared by NBC10 reporter Alysha Palumbo, shows Sale’s reaction after being pulled from the game in the fourth inning following a bases-loaded walk.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Afterward, Sale walked back out to the dugout and calmly sat with his teammates.

Following the game, he gave a blunt assessment of his performance.

“Pfffff. Not good,” said Sale. “I was just out there fishing today … Nothing to hang your hat on, that’s for sure.”

Still, Sale — who struck out five batters and touched 97 miles per hour with his fastball — said he is “very ready” to return to the Major League level after four rehab starts. He has not pitched for Boston this season due to a stress fracture in his right ribcage as well as a later medical issue, according to the team.

“I know today was a little bit of a hiccup but it’s nothing that can’t be ironed out,” he explained.

Advertisement:

“I just want to be a part of it,” Sale added. “I want to get back to doing my job and pulling my weight.”

Trivia: Chris Sale clinched the 2018 World Series championship for the Red Sox by striking out which player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He has played for the Orioles, Dodgers, and Padres in his career.

More from Boston.com:

Alex Cora’s thoughts on Brayan Bello’s debut: Following the game, Cora explained what he told Bello.

“I grabbed him and I said, ‘Hey man, you’re a big leaguer,’ just like I tell everybody and how important they are to us,” Cora said afterward. “He gave me a big smile.”

“He actually thought he was going out in the fifth, but I thought it was enough,” Cora continued. “[At 79] pitches, first big-league start, it was a lot of hard work. We’ll see what we do next. Just happy that he was able to get out there and enjoy this. Obviously, he’s disappointed with the results, but at the end of the day, he’s a big leaguer and we’re proud of him.”

Red Sox and Mets social media teaming up for All-Star votes: Both teams shared a joint message to vote for each other’s All-Star finalists.

Mets twitter Red Sox twitter

🤝

Sending these guys to the All-Star Game



Vote #MetSox: https://t.co/4vCLPvsn9O pic.twitter.com/TfL5UVUYPo — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 6, 2022

On this day: In 2005, the Red Sox traded for infielder Alex Cora, sending fellow infielder Ramon Vazquez to Cleveland in exchange.

Daily highlight: Brazilian forward Everaldo scored a fantastic bicycle kick for J-League side Kashima Antlers to help achieve a late 3-3 draw against Cerezo Osaka.

🤯🤯🤯 WHAT A GOAL! 🔥⚽️



🇧🇷🦌 EVERALDO with the BICYCLE KICK of all BICYCLE KICKS for Kashima Antlers! 😱🚲 pic.twitter.com/vedfFfyYjS — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) July 6, 2022

Trivia answer: Manny Machado