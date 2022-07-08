Morning Sports Update Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan named semifinalists for Hall of Fame The next stage in the process will be revealed on July 27. Robert Kraft at the Sports Business Awards in May, 2022. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees on Thursday, 6-5. Boston hosts New York again at Fenway Park this evening at 7:10 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the United States women’s soccer team officially qualified for the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 win over Jamaica.

On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Revolution play New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

And on Sunday, the Renegades play the Minnesota Vixen in the championship game of the 2022 Women’s Football Alliance season. Boston is attempting to win its fourth straight title. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN 2.

Advertisement:

Some familiar names among Hall of Fame semifinalists: In an announcement on Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the 54-person list of semifinalists to potentially be enshrined in 2023.

Among those listed are Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former wide receiver Stanley Morgan.

Kraft, who has been owner and CEO of the Patriots since 1994, has overseen the team’s 21st century dynasty. After New England hosted just one home playoff game in team history prior to Kraft’s ownership, the Patriots have since played in 10 Super Bowls (winning six).

If he is voted in, Kraft would become the 16th owner in the Hall of Fame.

Morgan, who played for the Patriots from 1977-1989, averaged an incredible 19.2 yards per catch. He made four Pro Bowls in his career, all with New England. He remains the team’s all-time leader in receiving yards (10,352).

The next step in the process comes on July 27, when the Hall of Fame selection committees narrow down the list again from 54 to 24.

Trivia: Of the names in the top-10 of the Patriots’ all-time receiving yards list, one stands out purely because of his listed position. Unlike the others, this player — who totaled 4,589 career receiving yards — scored most of his career points as a kicker. Name that player.

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

More from Boston.com:

Rafael Devers’s All-Star vote closes at 2 p.m.

It's the final day to #VoteDevers and get Raffy to the All-Star Game! Stop everything and go vote!



Ballot closes at 2pm ET: https://t.co/Lx6YrORPjN pic.twitter.com/KpcpCwmDdx — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 8, 2022

Chris Sale’s response to the video of his tunnel meltdown:

Chris Sale addresses what he called his “temper tantrum” yesterday; said the team has a really nice present coming. pic.twitter.com/9tBkoapVFV — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 7, 2022

On this day: In 2010, LeBron James made “The Decision.”

Daily highlight: Sherly Jeudy’s perfectly placed free kick capped a historic 3-0 win for Haiti over Mexico in World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

HAITI'S SHERLY JEUDY WITH AN ABSOLUTE FREE-KICK GOLAZO. 😱



Mexico are down to 10 players and now losing 3-0. 😬 pic.twitter.com/dl3SmXC639 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 8, 2022

Trivia answer: Gino Cappelletti