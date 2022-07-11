Morning Sports Update Boston Renegades win fourth straight title, backup quarterback named MVP It's the seventh championship in team history. Chanté Bonds scores a touchdown for the Renegades during the first half of the 2022 Women’s Football Alliance national championship game. David Maxwell/Boston Globe

The Red Sox scored nine unanswered runs in an 11-6 comeback win against the Yankees on Sunday night at Fenway Park. The win gave Boston a 2-2 split against New York in the series.

Tonight, the Red Sox will be in Tampa to play the Rays in the start of another four-game series at 7:10 p.m.

No stopping the Renegades: For the fourth season in a row (and seventh in team history), the Boston Renegades are champions.

Boston defeated the Minnesota Vixen 32-12 on Sunday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio to win the Women’s Football Alliance, further cementing the team’s status as a modern football dynasty.

Advertisement:

Despite entering Sunday’s contest on a 30-game winning streak, Boston had to overcome some serious questions when six-time champion (and Renegades legend) Allison Cahill, the team’s longtime quarterback, was ruled out prior to the game due to an ankle injury.

Chanté Bonds, who has contributed on both sides of the ball for the Renegades as one of the team’s more versatile players, stepped in to play quarterback.

Bonds answered any doubts with a sterling performance, totaling 127 yards rushing with two touchdowns. In the end, she was named the game’s MVP.

“I visualized a lot about being here in this moment,” Bonds said in a postgame interview. “That visualization came true.”

The Renegades made plays in all phases, pitching a first half shutout on defense (building a 20-0 lead) and gaining important field position in the kick and punt return game. In the end, Boston’s collective performance proved too much for Minnesota’s offense, led by WFA passing leader Erin Kelley.

Trivia: No NFL team has ever won four consecutive Super Bowls, but one team in history was able to reach the title game four times in a row. Name the only NFL team to make four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their opponents (in order) were the Giants, Washington, and the Cowboys (twice).

More from Boston.com:

Wimbledon final: Among many highlights from this year’s Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic helped his cause in Sunday’s final with this skillful shot. He went on to win his seventh Wimbledon singles title.

A sign-off All-Star dunk: After dunking in his first WNBA All-Star Game back in 2009, Sylvia Fowles — who announced before the season began that this year would be her last in the league — ran it back with a spontaneous dunk on Sunday.

THREW IT DOWN 🔨



SYLVIA SHOWIN OUT‼️ pic.twitter.com/mH5KvwHrbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 10, 2022

From Euro 2022: France’s Delphine Cascarino put an exclamation point on France’s dominant 5-1 win over Italy in an opening round group stage game on Sunday.

Delphine Cascarino with an absolute BEAUTY‼️



France is rolling! pic.twitter.com/KxaWwSlaDH — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) July 10, 2022

On this day: In 1914, a young pitcher named Babe Ruth made his Major League debut for the Red Sox. Ruth, 19, allowed two earned runs over seven innings, recording one strikeout in a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Naps.

Daily highlight: Jeter Downs helped close things out for the Red Sox in style on Sunday night.

Trivia answer: Buffalo Bills (1990-1993)