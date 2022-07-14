Morning Sports Update Scott Pioli discussed the ‘next steps’ for Mac Jones in his second season "I mean he had a very, very strong rookie year, but that doesn't mean anything in New England when you're a quarterback." Mac Jones in June, 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox lost a third consecutive game to the Rays on Wednesday, 4-1. Boston will face Tampa in the series finale this evening at 7:10 p.m.

And in Scotland, the British Open is underway at St. Andrews. The Major Championship will continue through Sunday.

Scott Pioli on Mac Jones: In a recent segment on NFL Network, former Patriots front office executive Scott Pioli was asked about what he thinks New England quarterback Mac Jones needs to do next in order to continue improving.

Jones, heading into his second year in the NFL, helped the Patriots to a 10-7 record in a promising rookie season. But as Pioli — who worked under Bill Belichick in New England from 2000-2008 — was quick to point out, one year is nothing by itself.

Advertisement:

“I think Mac Jones and the Patriots’ coaching staff would be the first to tell you that there is a lot of next steps that he has,” said Pioli. “I mean he had a very, very strong rookie year, but that doesn’t mean anything in New England when you’re a quarterback.”

Looking at the longer view, Pioli narrowed the focus to one especially important task for Jones.

“To me, I think one of the next steps that he needs to take is who is his go-to guy going to be?” asked Pioli. “He went out and saw players. He spent time with them. What he needs to do is cultivate those relationships, deepen them so to speak, and find out who is his most dependable teammates are going to be.

“Who is the guy that he can count on?” Pioli continued. “Let’s remember, chemistry in football is absolutely critical. Tom Brady always had a go-to guy, and those guys were generally versatile, smart, and dependable. Mac needs to find out who those guys are, or who that singular guy is in order to make things go to the next level for him at the quarterback position.”

What are the next steps in @Patriots QB Mac Jones' development and who is helping him? #PatsNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/gMbdtMLARo — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) July 14, 2022

Trivia: Speaking of Tom Brady’s leading receivers, who led New England in catches in the 2004 season?

Advertisement:

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played for Notre Dame in college.

More from Boston.com:

Carles Gil on making his second consecutive MLS All-Star team:

Carles Gil on making #MLSAllStar Team for the second year in a row! ⭐️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/A6VHbu6B3u — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 12, 2022

Mistakes were made, but things worked out: Despite the slip on third base, Austin Barnes and the Dodgers emerged with a 7-6 win on Wednesday.

Hey, at least he got back safe pic.twitter.com/gON6FflsGX — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 14, 2022

On this day: In 1956, pitcher Mel Parnell threw the first Red Sox no-hitter since 1923 in a 4-0 win over the White Sox.

Daily highlight: Richard Sánchez gave Mexican side Club América a late winner with a long-distance rocket in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory Toluca.

Trivia answer: David Givens