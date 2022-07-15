Morning Sports Update Yankees reportedly ‘unlikely’ to pursue trade for Andrew Benintendi due to vaccination status The former Red Sox outfielder is unvaccinated. Andrew Benintendi playing for the Royals in June, 2022. AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The Rays completed a four-game sweep of the Red Sox with a 5-4 win on Thursday. Boston has a quick turnaround on Friday, traveling to New York to begin a three-game series against the Yankees at 7:05 p.m.

In the NBA Summer League, the Celtics moved to 3-1 with a 108-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Tomorrow, the Revolution will be in Philadelphia to play the Union at 7:30 p.m.

And continuing through Sunday, golfers will vie for the win at the British Open. American Cameron Young was the best on day one with a first-round 64.

The Yankees and Andrew Benintendi: With the trade deadline approaching, MLB teams are beginning figure out potential targets.

The Yankees, holding a 13-game lead in the AL East, will be looking to add the final pieces to the team’s roster.

One player who has been linked with a potential trade to New York is former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi, 28, is currently hitting .317 for the Royals (having been traded to Kansas City from Boston in a 2021).

But just as it appeared the former Red Sox World Series winner might be heading to the Bronx, it was revealed that he is unvaccinated against Covid-19. His name was among the 10 Royals players who were unable to travel to Toronto for a recent series against the Blue Jays.

Given the revelation, the Yankees are apparently steering away from a potential Benintendi deal, as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman recently reported.

“Yankees are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated,” Heyman tweeted on Thursday.

As Heyman pointed out, the Yankees have been able to send the team’s entire active roster to Toronto to play the Blue Jays, something that the Red Sox have not been able to do.

The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 2.

Trivia: Who is the only six-time champion at the British Open?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He famously came in second at the 1913 U.S. Open, held in Brookline (a result so famous that it was eventually made into a Disney movie).

Summer League highlights of the Celtics’ 108-91 win over the Grizzlies:

The U.S. advanced to the CONCACAF W Championship final: The U.S. defeated Costa Rica 3-0 in Thursday’s semifinal, and will play Canada on Monday at 10 p.m.

Among the U.S. goals was a back-heeled assist from former Boston Breaker Rose Lavelle to setup Mallory Pugh.

On this day: In 1986, Roger Clemens out-dueled Dwight Gooden in the All-Star Game, helping the American League to a 3-2 win over the National League.

Clemens threw three scoreless innings, allowing no baserunners and striking out two.

Daily highlight: A huge putt for local golfer Conner Willett, who will now play in the Massachusetts Amateur Championship Match on Friday.

Trivia answer: Harry Vardon