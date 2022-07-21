Morning Sports Update Red Sox reportedly ‘engaged’ in trade talks with Mets for first baseman Dominic Smith The MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. Dominic Smith celebrates after scoring a run for the Mets in July, 2022. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Local teams were idle on Wednesday, following the MLB All-Star Game. The Red Sox return on Friday, starting a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m.

On Saturday, the Revolution will play the Crew in Columbus at 7:30 p.m.

A trade rumor: As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Red Sox have a few looming questions, particularly whether the team will be more of a buyer or seller.

But in the short term, Boston might attempt to address an ongoing issue at first base.

According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the Red Sox have spoken to the Mets about 27-year-old first baseman Dominic Smith.

“As the New York Mets explore offensive upgrades, they have engaged with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and others about first baseman Dom Smith, according to major-league sources,” wrote Murray.

Smith, who has played both first base and outfield in his career, has spent time both with the Mets and also New York’s triple-A affiliate in 2022. He’s currently hitting just .194 in 152 plate appearances.

Still, Boston’s current options at first base have been little better. Over the first half of the season, Red Sox first basemen ranked last in the league in OPS (.604) and have hit for a combined .209 average.

One potential issue with a trade for Smith is that he was added to the Mets’ 10-day injured list on Wednesday (retroactive to July 17) after rolling his ankle against the Cubs prior to the All-Star break. It may not prove to be a deterrent for Boston, however, given that the team acquired Kyle Schwarber near the trade deadline in 2021 despite a hamstring injury.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

Trivia: What former Red Sox first baseman (and one-time World Series winner) was also a member of the US gold medal-winning baseball at the 2000 Sydney Olympics?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won a Gold Glove Award in 2001.

Expectations for the Patriots in 2022:

A new chess champion in 2023: Having reigned as the No. 1 chess player in the world since 2011, Norwegian Magnus Carlsen said that he will not defend his title.

“I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain,” Carlsen said on his podcast, “The Magnus Effect,” on Wednesday.

“I don’t particularly like it,” he added, “and although I’m sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that, I don’t have any inclinations to play and I will simply not play the match.”

On this day: In 2004, Manny Ramirez cut off Johnny Damon’s throw from centerfield, simultaneously allowing for the possibility of an inside-the-park home run by Orioles designated hitter David Newhan while also creating a truly iconic moment in Red Sox history.

Daily highlight: Georgia Stanway gave England a 2-1 lead in extra time with a long-range strike against Spain in the Euro 2022 quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday. The hosts held on to win, having rallied from a 1-0 second-half deficit.

Trivia answer: Doug Mientkiewicz