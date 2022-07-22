Morning Sports Update Patriots announce updated job titles for coaches, Joe Judge set to coach quarterbacks Matt Patricia is listed as a "Senior Football Adviser" who will also coach the team's offensive line. Joe Judge at a Patriots practice in May, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox return tonight for the first time since the All-Star break, opening a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

On Saturday, the Revolution will be in Columbus to play the Crew at 7:30 p.m.

Patriots announce coaching staff roles: Following the departure of Josh McDaniels to become the new head coach of the Raiders after the end of the 2021 season, speculation began immediately over what Bill Belichick would do to fill the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Eventually, two surprising candidates emerged as McDaniels’s potential successor: Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. Neither has experience calling plays on offense.

Throughout the Patriots’ offseason, Judge and Patricia (as well as Belichick) refused to reveal what the specific coaching positions would be for the coming year.

That partly changed on Thursday as the Patriots released information on the team’s website listing specific titles for coaches.

Still, questions will remain over who will be calling plays. New England does not list either an offensive or defensive coordinator (with Cam Achord returning as special teams coordinator).

Here’s the updated coaching roster:

Offense

Matt Patricia: Senior Football Adviser/Offensive Line

Joe Judge: Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks

Troy Brown: Wide Receivers/Kickoff Returners

Ross Douglas: Wide Receivers/NFL Coaching Fellowship

Vinnie Sunseri: Running Backs

Nick Caley: Tight Ends

Billy Yates: Assistant Offensive Line

Tyler Hughes: Offensive Assistant

Evan Rothstein: Offensive Assistant

Defense

DeMarcus Covington: Defensive Line

Steve Belichick: Linebackers

Jerod Mayo: Linebackers

Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks

Brian Belichick: Safeties

Special teams

Cam Achord: Special Teams Coordinator

Joe Houston: Special Teams Assistant

V’Angelo Bentley: NFL Coaching Fellowship/Defense

Strength and conditioning

Moses Cabrera: Head Strength and Conditioning

Deron Mayo: Strength and Conditioning Assistant

Patriots training camp begins with the first full team session on Wednesday, July 26.

Trivia: Can you name every NFL team Bill Belichick has worked for?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Five AFC, two NFC.

David Ortiz on the 2003 vs. 2004 Red Sox-Yankees match-ups:

"What the Yankees did to us in 2003, we then did the same, but four times better in 2004."



An outrageous trick from Julien Vanstippen in the 2022 X Games:

On this day: In 1935, the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Browns 2-1 on a walk-off home run from pinch-hitting pitcher Wes Ferrell.

It was remarkable ending to the game made more extraordinary given the context of the previous day. Trailing the Tigers 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning 24 hours earlier, the Red Sox sent Ferrell out to pinch hit. He responded by belting a three-run home run.

Ferrell, a pitcher, had hit walk-off home runs in consecutive games.

Then 27, Ferrell would go on to lead the league in wins that season with 25. He would also finish the year with a .347 batting average and a .960 OPS in 179 plate appearances, belting seven home runs in the process. For his combined efforts, Ferrell finished second in MVP voting that season to Tigers first baseman Hank Greenberg.

Daily highlight: Mookie Betts hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, then sealed the game with a sliding catch in a 9-6 Dodgers win over the Giants.

Trivia answer: Colts, Lions, Broncos, Giants, Browns, Jets, Patriots