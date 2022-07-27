Morning Sports Update Here’s what Chaim Bloom had to say about the Red Sox and the MLB trade deadline "We’re trying to make the postseason." Chaim Bloom in April, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox lost to the Guardians 8-3 on Tuesday. Boston has now lost six of its last seven, and has fallen to the bottom of the AL East.

On Wednesday, Patriots training camp gets fully underway as the team holds its first practice. Bill Belichick closed his morning press conference with a welcome message, even (almost) cracking a smile:

Chaim Bloom on the trade deadline: Prior to Tuesday’s Red Sox game against the Guardians, Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was asked about the state of the team during an interview on NESN.

Specifically, Bloom was asked about the looming MLB trade deadline (Aug. 2), and if the Red Sox will be a buyer or seller.

“It’s useful shorthand, but internally we hate thinking that way. And I don’t think anybody around here likes thinking that way,” Bloom said. “I can tell you, like I said, I think everybody kind of moved between what happened before the break and what happened this weekend and wrote off this group. We’re not.

“We’re trying to make the postseason. So, whatever that means, we’re going to explore a lot of stuff,” Bloom continued. “Some of them might be things people expect, some of them might not be. But you know, we want to get this group into the postseason.”

Mac Jones drew an ovation for fans as he ran onto the field for the start of training camp:

Julio Jones is set to team up with Tom Brady:

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Bucs are signing WR Julio Jones, another big-name free agent picking Tom Brady's team. If they get injuries at the position down the stretch like last year, they will be prepared. pic.twitter.com/jkmggbyC4A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

On this day: In 2013, David Ortiz — responding in frustration after being thrown out of a game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes — annihilated a bullpen phone in the Red Sox dugout at Camden Yards. Boston went on to win the game anyway, 7-3.

Daily highlight: In what turned into a decisive 4-0 semifinal win over Sweden in Euro 2022, English forward Alessia Russo scored one of the goals of the tournament.