Morning Sports Update Jim Montgomery explained why he rejects the ‘players’ coach’ label "Then they saw how demanding I was in practice, and with details in the game, and they maybe thought, well, who is this guy?" Jim Montgomery during his Bruins introductory press conference in July, 2022. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox defeated the Guardians 4-2 on Thursday night. Xander Bogaerts provided the difference, hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Red Sox honored longtime radio play-by-play announcer Joe Castiglione (who has been in his role for 40 years).

Congrats to Joe Castiglione on 40 years of iconic calls! pic.twitter.com/e1sWtWcf1S — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 28, 2022

Jim Montgomery on his approach to coaching the Bruins: After firing Bruce Cassidy partly because of his “messaging” problem with players, the Bruins brought in Jim Montgomery as the team’s new head coach.

Montgomery, 53, will have to figure out the balance between the traditional definition of being a so-called “players’ coach” and demanding higher standards from his team.

Advertisement:

As he explained in a recent episode of “The Cam & Strick Podcast,” Montgomery said he will look to establish relationships with his new players as quickly as he can while simultaneously setting an early tone.

“When you first get there, I’m trying to get to know people as people,” Montgomery explained. “That’s the way I’ve always been. I think you learn from that situation.”

“I do think, and I know a couple players remarked this to me, that they thought because I wanted to get to know them as people, that I wanted to be this super friendly players’ coach,” he added. “And I think then they saw how demanding I was in practice, and with details in the game, and they maybe thought, well, who is this guy? Like, which one is he?”

For Montgomery, he thinks the answer to such a question is achieved with consistency.

“I think they understand that I was going to be me over time,” he concluded, “and we developed really good relationships.”

Trivia: Who is the only Patriots player to ever lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns in a regular season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Advertisement:

Hint: He won the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. One of those came in New England, but the other did not.

More from Boston.com:

The Worcester Red Sox will wear Black Panther uniforms: The upcoming film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was partly filmed in Massachusetts.

Wakanda Forever!



On August 7, we're repping King T'Challa with these special Black Panther uniforms as part of @MiLB's @Marvel Defenders of the Diamond program! Fans are encouraged to suit up too while they watch their favorite heroes take the field. pic.twitter.com/Imn6MQbQss — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 28, 2022

An update from Patriots training camp:

Early impressions from #Patriots camp, with eyes on the QB and a defense looking to find another level. pic.twitter.com/dPU8DiYNfS — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 29, 2022

On this day: In 1997, Mariners outfielder Jay Buhner robbed Scott Hatteberg of a home run by leaping into the Fenway Park bullpen. Despite Buhner’s heroics, Seattle lost to Boston, 4-0.

Daily highlight: Mark Hubbard lived a roller-coaster of emotions on what was eventually a hole-in-one at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.

I hate it

I hate it

I hate it

I LOVE IT@HomelessHubbs drops it in for an ace 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Hu1dCFnEPP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 28, 2022

Trivia answer: LeGarrette Blount