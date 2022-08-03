Morning Sports Update Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer "It's also kind of a head scratcher." Eric Hosmer runs the bases during a Padres game in July. AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup.

And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.

Red Sox trade grade: Following the Red Sox decision to trade for Hosmer, ESPN analyst Bradford Doolittle offered an early assessment of the move.

The trade fits nicely with Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s assertion that he wasn’t trying to be either a “buyer” or “seller” in specific terms at the deadline, but instead simply make moves that could help the team.

Still, Doolittle took issue with the terms of the trade (specifically that the Red Sox had to give up 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome).

“It’s also kind of a head scratcher, or at least it became that with the news that lefty pitcher Jay Groome was heading to the Padres,” he wrote. “Boston is sacrificing some controllable talent, though at least they aren’t adding much to their future payroll commitment. All they are doing is taking a league-average player off the Padres’ hands for the cost of a decent pitching prospect.”

“Groome was the price that Boston had to pay to get out from under most of Hosmer’s contract,” Doolittle added.

One of the takeaways from the trade could be how the Red Sox feel about first baseman Bobby Dalbec, who could end up platooning with Hosmer.

“More than anything, because Hosmer is under contract through the 2025 season, this feels like a stinging indictment of how Boston feels about Dalbec’s chances to turn things around any time soon,” Doolittle explained.

In the end, he gave the Red Sox a “C” for the trade (the Padres were given a “B-” for the deal).

“Stepping back, I’d rather have just stood pat with Groome, [Triston] Casas and Dalbec all in hand and let the Padres find somewhere else to send Hosmer,” Doolittle concluded.

Trivia: Eric Hosmer helped the Royals to a World Series title in 2015. What team did the Royals beat in the American League Championship Series that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The team last won a World Series in 1993.

Remembering Vin Scully: The late great announcer got his broadcasting debut at Fenway Park in 1949 calling a Boston University-Maryland football game.

Backs of the future: In a “Back to the Future” themed segment, former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson explained why he thinks Rhamondre Stevenson is one to watch.

On this day: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the 100-meter dash at the 1936 Olympics. It was the first of what would be four gold medals.

Daily highlight: Cubs outfielder Ian Happ robbed a home run in a 6-0 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Ian Happ brings one back! pic.twitter.com/iWRY5ZJZF5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 3, 2022

Trivia answer: Blue Jays