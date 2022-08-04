Morning Sports Update Red Sox reportedly designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment Bradley has a .210 average in 91 games for Boston in 2022. Jackie Bradley Jr. runs down a first inning fly ball in July, 2022. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Astros, 6-1, on Wednesday. Boston will play the Royals tonight in Kansas City at 8:10 p.m.

The latest: The Red Sox have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

As a result, Bradley — who has hit .210 with a .257 on-base percentage in 91 games in 2022 — is officially off of the 40-man Red Sox roster. Boston can either trade Bradley or place him on irrevocable waivers in the next week.

Should he clear waivers, he could then be sent to Worcester (Red Sox triple-A affiliate). However, since Bradley has more than three years of Major League experience, he also has the ability to reject the assignment and becoming a free agent.

Advertisement:

Bradley, 32, was originally drafted by the Red Sox in the first round (40th overall) in 2011. He spent the first eight seasons of his Major League career with the Red Sox, winning a Gold Glove award and making the 2016 All-Star team.

During Boston’s run to the 2018 World Series championship, Bradley was named MVP of the American League Championship Series against the Astros.

After leaving the Red Sox and signing with the Brewers as a free agent in 2021, he was traded back to Boston along in Dec. of 2021 in a deal that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee.

Trivia: Can you name the Red Sox player who won ALCS MVP in 2013?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He retired a team record 37 consecutive batters faced during a stretch from July 9 through September 17.

More from Boston.com:

Paige Bueckers will miss the upcoming college season: The UConn star suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee while playing in a pickup game Monday.

NEWS: Paige Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in her left knee on Monday and will miss the 2022-23 season.https://t.co/ZSzEYwwWY1 pic.twitter.com/nWSB4uvyK7 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) August 3, 2022

“There are 29,000 people in the ballpark and a million butterflies”: Enjoy the iconic call (and read the unedited transcript) by Vin Scully of the final inning of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game against the Cubs in Sept. 1965.

On this day: In 1984, Carl Lewis won the 100-meter dash in what would be the first of four gold medals at the Los Angeles Olympics.

Daily highlight: Mauricio Dubón added to the tough night for the Red Sox on Wednesday making a running catch in the Astros’ win.

Mauricio Dubón makes a tremendous grab to take one away.



(MLB x @Lysol) pic.twitter.com/US68U0hkaF — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

Trivia answer: Koji Uehara