Morning Sports Update ‘That made me sick’: Derek Jeter, Yankees discussed 2004 ALCS loss to Red Sox in ESPN documentary "There's no more embarrassing way of losing a series. I don't think there's anything in the world that could top that." Kevin Millar and Manny Ramirez during the Red Sox 2004 victory parade. Ramirez is holding the famous "Jeter is playing golf today" sign. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox lost to the Royals 7-3 on Thursday. Boston will play Kansas City again this evening at 8:10 p.m.

This weekend, the Revolution will be in Florida to play Orlando City on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, former Patriot Richard Seymour will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (the ceremony begins at 12 p.m.)

Derek Jeter and the Yankees reflect on 2004: Though the recent seven-part ESPN documentary series about former Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter has been criticized for its banality, there are still moments of true candor.

One such point in the documentary — titled “The Captain” — is in episode four when Jeter (and other former Yankees) detailed how they reacted following the shocking loss to the Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series.

Advertisement:

Having dominated the Red Sox for decades, New York blew a 3-0 series lead, eventually losing to Boston in what was a historic collapse.

“For all the success that we had against the Red Sox, I think 2004 made up for all of it for them,” former outfielder Bernie Williams admitted. “There’s no more embarrassing way of losing a series. I don’t think there’s anything in the world that could top that.”

“It’s misery, you know,” said Jeter of the aftermath. “Sick to my stomach.”

After noting that the Red Sox went on to win the World Series (in a sweep over the Cardinals), Jeter recalled how Boston outfielder Manny Ramirez held up a sign at the team’s Duck Boat victory parade that read, “Jeter is playing golf today, this is better.”

“Someone had sent it to me,” Jeter explained of the photo of Ramirez with the sign. “So yeah, that made me sick.”

In 2004, the Red Sox overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the Yankees in the ALCS 😳@derekjeter and his teammates reflect on the loss. #TheCaptain pic.twitter.com/SDTLbATeD6 — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2022

Trivia: Derek Jeter finished with an uncharacteristically low batting average during the 2004 ALCS, hitting just .200. Which Yankee had the highest average in that series?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: In just his second Major League season at the age of 30, he hit .412 in the series in what was ultimately a losing effort.

Advertisement:

More from Boston.com:

A Worcester no-hitter: Three Worcester Red Sox pitches (including Michael Wacha) combined for the first no-hitter by a Boston Triple-A affiliate since 2003.

The feat was saved at the last possible opportunity by a outfielder Devlin Granberg’s diving catch to end the game:

GRANBERG SAVES THE NO-NO! pic.twitter.com/irHmORmgCO — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 5, 2022

Bill Belichick’s response to a question about fantasy football:

Bill Belichick was asked about Fantasy Football on Thursday.



His answer was the only one you would think he would give… pic.twitter.com/RzQUw28ztN — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 5, 2022

It worked out: A foul ball landed in a Tigers fan’s beer, exploding it. After getting a replacement beverage, the fan was given a baseball (which he dutifully passed along to a younger fan).

it all worked out for everybody pic.twitter.com/JbP7YzCafE — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 5, 2022

On this day: In 2012, Usain Bolt repeated as the gold medal winner in the 100-meter dash at the Olympics. Bolt finished with an astounding time of 9.63, second all-time only to his own record (9.58 seconds).

Daily highlight: Sam Hilliard robbed another would-be home run from newly-acquired Padres infielder Brandon Drury in a 7-3 Rockies win.

While we don’t condone robbery, this was just perfection 😱🔥🚓 pic.twitter.com/Jwpt3gJbvA — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 4, 2022

Trivia answer: Hideki Matsui