Here’s what Alex Cora had to say about the Blue Jays signing Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox lost to the Braves 9-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday. Boston hosts Atlanta again this evening starting at 7:10 p.m.

The Patriots begin the preseason on Thursday, hosting the Giants at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Alex Cora on Jackie Bradley Jr.: On Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced that the team had signed former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year deal.

Bradley, 32, was hitting just .210 with a .578 OPS prior to being released by Boston earlier in August. Now, the former Gold Glove winner will be playing for a division rival.

“It’s not a surprise,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after hearing the news. “He’s an elite defender. And whatever role they are going to use him in will be good.”

Cora succinctly explained the recent Red Sox decision to cut Bradley.

“We went in a different direction with our roster construction.”

The Red Sox play the Blue Jays at Fenway Park in a three-game series from Aug. 23-25.

A great catch: This fan made the barehand catch of a foul ball, fought off other fans in the process, and all while continuing to eat his chicken tender.

As the Patriots offense turns: Speculation continues to swirl around the team’s shifting style.

Chaim Bloom on Chris Sale’s injury:

On this day: In 1960, Ted Williams hit two home runs to help the Red Sox defeat Cleveland, 6-1. Williams, who also hit a double, finished the game 3-for-5. His pair of home runs moved him past Mel Ott on the all-time list.

After the game, Williams revealed that it would be his final season as a player.

“This is the last year,” Williams unceremoniously replied when asked if he would try to reach the career home run total of Jimmie Foxx. “I’ll play the rest of the year and that’s it.”

Daily highlight: In an 86-70 Greek win over Spain in a friendly on Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, and added 10 rebounds. His most emphatic contribution arrived in the form of this alley-oop:

