Morning Sports Update Mac Jones, ‘most’ Patriots starters reportedly won’t play in preseason opener New England will have two other preseason games before the regular season opener in September. Mac Jones during a Patriots training camp practice. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Red Sox lost to the Braves 8-4 on Wednesday. It was Boston’s fourth consecutive loss as the team fell to 54-58 in 2022.

Tonight, the Patriots make the team’s preseason debut, facing the Giants at Gillette Stadium at 7 p.m.

Patriots starters will reportedly not play: When the Patriots take the field on Thursday for the team’s preseason opener against the Giants, the lineup likely won’t include Mac Jones and other New England starters.

According to ESPN reporters Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano, Jones and “most Patriots starters aren’t expected to play in tonight’s preseason opener.”

QB Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play in tonight's preseason opener, sources tell me and @DanGrazianoESPN.



Joint practices against the Panthers next week, then the Raiders the following week. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2022

As Reiss noted, New England has a series of joint practice with the Panthers coming up, which will offer opportunity to continue acclimating to the team’s new offense in a more controlled environment.

The Patriots’ remaining preseason schedule includes games against the Panthers (Aug. 19) and the Raiders (Aug. 26). New England opens the regular season on Sept. 11 in Miami against the Dolphins at 1 p.m.

Trivia: In 2000, the Patriots played in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game. It was Bill Belichick’s first (preseason) game in charge of New England, and it was also the first NFL action for newly-drafted Tom Brady. Who did the Patriots play that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two of the Hall of Fame inductees that year played for this team, each having won four Super Bowls.

More from Boston.com:

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s Wednesday press conference:

#NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney met with the media on Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena to discuss the signings of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the ongoing negotiations with David Pastrnak, and more.



Watch the full press conference ➡️ https://t.co/YE4GDzJKjh pic.twitter.com/MBfxKNKVhQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 10, 2022

An injury update on former Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry:

#Bears WR N’Keal Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain recently, a source says. Harry is expected to be sidelined around eight weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 11, 2022

Atlanta infielder Vaughn Grissom hit a home run over the Green Monster in his first career game:

On this day: In 2009, the Red Sox defeated the Tigers 7-5 thanks to a pair of Mike Lowell home runs. Lowell had originally been given the day off, but he entered the game when starter Kevin Youkilis was ejected for charging the mound against future Boston starter Rick Porcello.

Daily highlight: Nationals outfielder Victor Robles made an amazing full-extension catch in a 4-2 loss to the Cubs.

What a catch by Victor Robles! 😱 pic.twitter.com/IfzbZSG9E2 — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2022

Trivia answer: San Francisco 49ers