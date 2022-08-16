Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick explained why joint practices can be more valuable than preseason games Belichick also offered an overview of how two teams organize a joint practice to "operate efficiently." Bill Belichick during the Patriots-Giants preseason game. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Red Sox open a three-game series against the Pirates tonight in Pittsburgh at 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Revolution face Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m.

And on Thursday, the Patriots play the team’s second preseason game against the Panthers at 7 p.m.

Bill Belichick on the value of joint practices: The Patriots and Panthers are holding joint practices on both Tuesday and Wednesday prior to the preseason matchup between the two teams on Friday.

The concept of a joint practice is one which Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been a fan of for years.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Belichick was asked how much a joint practice is scripted, and if there is “ever a session where [the Patriots] will just throw our offense out there, and [the Panthers] will throw their defense out there and we’ll see what happens?”

In response, the Patriots coach chucked before adding, “Let’s see, how do I answer that?” He eventually offered an interesting overview of how teams approach a joint practice.

“All of it’s organized so that we can both get the most out of it,” Belichick began. “Most of it is not pre-called, so we don’t know who they’re going to have on the field and what they’re going to do, what formation they’re going to be in. They don’t know the same for us, what defense we’re going to be in.

“So it’s organized to the point where we can operate efficiently,” he continued. “It’s not a big mystery as to what’s going on, but what either team decides to do in that situation is up to that team.”

Because of the level of control afforded to both coaching staffs during the practice sessions, Belichick acknowledged that — having discussed it ahead of time with Panthers coach Matt Rhule — a few different scenarios (goal-line practice being one that he specifically mentioned) will be avoided.

“Now we’ve ruled out a few things that we just don’t want to deal with, certain personnel groups or a certain situation that would just become more trouble probably than it’s worth at this point in time,” he explained.

Asked a follow-up question about if he thinks joint practices can have as big of an impact as preseason games, Belichick had a strong response.

“In some respects you get a lot more out of them,” he replied.

“We can set up a lot more situations that aren’t going to come up in preseason games with the players who are most likely going to be playing them,” said Belichick. “That will be a good place to start. Certainly in a preseason game you don’t get individual one-on-ones or two-on-twos, or those kind of individual match-ups that show up in a practice session. There are a lot of differences between practices and games. We could be here all day talking about that.”

Trivia: What current Patriot played for Matt Rhule at Baylor during his final season as coach there in 2019?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He’s a Patriots rookie.

Patriots cornerback out of the season: As has been noted by Patriots reporters, Joejuan Williams was considered a roster-bubble player, and his move to injured reserve may help the team make its roster cut-down requirement later today.

#Patriots CB Joejuan Williams has suffered a shoulder injury that will knock him out for the season, source said. The former second rounder had been a depth piece for NE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022

Trivia answer: Tyquan Thornton