Morning Sports Update Pirates players responded to Dennis Eckersley calling roster a ‘hodgepodge of nothingness’ "If he wants some air time, he can say whatever he wants." Dennis Eckersley at the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night, moving Boston back to .500 at 59-59. The two teams play again this evening at 7:05 p.m.

The Revolution, despite missing several starters, managed a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC. New England currently occupies a playoff spot with nine games remaining in the regular season, but is among nine teams in the Eastern Conference separated by just five points.

Tomorrow at 7 p.m., the Patriots host the Panthers in the team’s second preseason game.

Pirates respond to Dennis Eckersley: During the Red Sox’ win over the Pirates on Tuesday, Dennis Eckersley (Hall of Fame pitcher and NESN color analyst) offered some thoughts on the Pittsburgh roster, causing a backlash.

Critiquing the talent level of the Pirates (currently 45-72), Eckerlsey expressed some blunt commentary.

“You talk about a no-name lineup,” said Eckersley. “There’s no team like this. Love to see some of the service time. You add it all up; it’s not much.”

“We just came from Kansas City, seeing all those young kids. This is different, though,” Eckersley added, noting that at least the Royals “have a lot of prospects they’re playing over there.”

“This is a hodgepodge of nothingness,” Eckersley continued. “It’s ridiculous, really is. Pathetic.”

The comments did not go unnoticed by the Pirates, who responded on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t give less of a crap what that guy has to say,” Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Doesn’t change any of our lives. If he wants some air time, he can say whatever he wants.”

Wil Crowe, a Pirates relief pitcher, expressed his disappointment.

“He’s in the Hall of Fame. He’s one of us,” Crowe told Mackey. “It’s just surprising that a guy of his stature would come after us. I think it was kind of crappy and bush league.”

More from Boston.com:

A look at the future: With a roster limited by injuries, the Revolution called upon two 17-year-old academy graduates as second-half substitutes in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Toronto FC. Esmir Bajraktarevic (making his first team debut) and Noel Buck (making his second appearance) acquitted themselves well in a difficult matchup.

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer’s game-deciding home run: The 19-year-old infielder, picked fourth overall by the Red Sox in 2021, is currently playing for the Greenville Drive (a High-A minor league affiliate). Greenville went on to win the game, 11-8.

The game was tied in the 8th. Then Marcelo Mayer did THIS.



High-A homer No. 2 for the top-ranked @RedSox prospect with the @GreenvilleDrive! pic.twitter.com/2Cqqjvt2iL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 18, 2022

On this day: In 1992, Larry Bird announced his retirement from playing professional basketball. Having played 13 seasons, Bird retired at the age of 35 as a Celtics legend.

Daily highlight: Davey-Jay Rijke of Willemstad, Curaçao made a diving catch in a 2-0 win over Nicaragua in the Little League World Series on Wednesday. Rijke tallied 14 strikeouts and also hit a triple to cap a remarkable performance.

