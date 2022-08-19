Morning Sports Update ‘We’re on to Cincinnati’: Giants coach made joking reference when questioned for approach vs. Patriots New York plays Cincinnati this Sunday. Giants' defensive coordinator Wink Martindale earlier in 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Red Sox lost to the Pirates 8-2 on Thursday. Boston begins a three-game series against the Orioles tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Also tonight, the Patriots face the Panthers in a preseason matchup at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the Revolution will be in Montreal for a game at 7:30 p.m.

Giants coach responded with a joke: Following the Patriots’ first preseason game against the Giants, a line from Bill Belichick gave some reporters the impression that the longtime coach may not have been pleased with New York’s consistent defensive strategy of blitzing.

“Well, with what the Giants were doing, there’s a lot of reasons for some of the things that we did just to try to manage the game,” said Belichick. “So, just leave it at that.”

Earlier this week, New York reporters asked Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale about the potential issue.

“What do you make of the suggestion after the last game that you blitzed a lot for a preseason game?” a reporter asked Martindale.

“We’re on to Cincinnati,” Martindale replied without missing a beat. The Giants play the Bengals on Sunday.

Wink Martindale's response to the suggestion that the Giants blitzed too much against the Patriots for a preseason game?



"We're on to Cincinnati" 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjVc2zeUF8 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 18, 2022

It was a comedic nod at a famous Belichick line from the 2014 season (when the Patriots’ coach answered repeated press conference questions with the same line).

When asked a follow-up about how the Giants might have broken an “unwritten” rule to not blitz too much in preseason, Martindale again appeared unconvinced.

“If it’s unwritten, I don’t know. We’re on to Cincinnati,” Martindale repeated.

Trivia: In the Patriots’ 2014 win over Cincinnati — a Week 5, 43-17 defeat of the Bengals at Gillette Stadium — who led New England in rushing yards that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was third-round pick out of LSU.

Woo Sox comeback: After trailing 8-2 in the fourth inning, the Worcester Red Sox came all the way back to win it 9-8 on a walk-off (the team’s second in two days).

FITZY WALKS IT OFF!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qZUptHsxd1 — Los Wepas de Worcester (@WooSox) August 19, 2022

A report on the Patriots’ preseason expectations:

Per source, expectation is the #Patriots will play their starters tonight for a stretch. #Panthers coach Matt Rhule already said it's 2s and 3s for his team this evening. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 19, 2022

The Connecticut Sun won Game 1 on Thursday: The Sun face the Wings in Game 2 in the best-of-three series on Sunday.

On this day: In 1967, the “Impossible Dream” Red Sox kept things going with a wild 12-11 win over the Angels.

Daily highlight: Satou Sabally hit a first-half buzzer-beater from beyond half-court in the Wings’ eventual playoff loss to the Sun.

Trivia answer: Stevan Ridley