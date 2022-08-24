Morning Sports Update Mac Jones said Kendrick Bourne is ‘still positive’ despite difficult start to training camp "The plays will come." Kendrick Bourne at Patriots training camp earlier in August. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 9-3 on Tuesday. Toronto piled on eight runs in the third, with former Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. doubling off the Green Monster to open the inning.

Tonight, the Red Sox and Blue Jays play again at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

In Las Vegas, the Patriots will hold another day of joint practices with the Raiders in advance of the two teams’ preseason matchup on Friday.

Mac Jones discussed Kendrick Bourne: Despite posting a career year in his first season with the Patriots, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has had a difficult start to training camp in 2022.

He’s been less involved in the team’s new-look offense, and was recently ejected from a joint practice with the Panthers for fighting. Bourne was also absent from the team’s second preseason game for an undisclosed reason.

On Tuesday, Bourne appeared to finally find some on-field success, hauling in a touchdown from quarterback Mac Jones during a joint practice with the Raiders.

Asked about Bourne during his weekly interview on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” Jones stressed patience.

“I love Kendrick and he’s working hard,” Jones said in response. “The plays will come. Even last year during camp a little bit he was trying to learn everything and find his role and he didn’t get as many balls. Then the season came and he got a lot of throws.

“You never know when your time is going to come,” Jones added. “So you’ve just gotta keep working, line up right, and do your route. And eventually they’ll come. You can’t chase plays, like I always say. KB is still positive, and we’re just really happy to have him on our team.”

Bourne, 27, signed with the Patriots on a three-year contract ahead of the 2021 season. In his first year with New England, he caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Trivia: What former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft played quarterback for both the Patriots and Raiders during his career?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He won two Super Bowls, neither in New England.

Trevor Story will play for the Portland Sea Dogs: Story is set to begin his minor league rehab assignment returning from a hand injury.

🚨Rehab Alert🚨

Trevor Story is expected to join the Sea Dogs Wednesday on a MLB rehab assignment.

🎟️: https://t.co/HJV3EGk8aq pic.twitter.com/qFcRl1s7Rf — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 24, 2022

Speaking of the Red Sox minor league system: Here’s Triston Casas hitting a triple in the Worcester Red Sox’ loss on Tuesday.

An RBI triple for Triston! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wyUb8bGpJR — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 23, 2022

On this day: In 1940, Ted Williams pitched the final two innings of a 12-1 Red Sox loss to the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader. In what would prove to be his only appearance on the mound, Williams allowed one run on three hits, also recording a strikeout.

“Tempestuous Teddy Williams, the Red Sox problem child, pitched at Fenway Park yesterday,” wrote a colorful Boston Globe recap.

In the second game of the day, Boston defeated Detroit 8-7, with Williams — playing left field — scoring three runs.

Ted Williams pitches in a 12-1 Red Sox loss to the Tigers at Fenway Park on Aug. 24, 1940. – Associated Press

Daily highlight: Outfielder Ceddane Rafaela, the No. 4 rated prospect in the Red Sox minor league system, made a diving catch for the Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

Ceddanne Rafaela says nope!



The No. 4 @RedSox prospect lays out to make a highlight-reel catch for the @PortlandSeaDogs. pic.twitter.com/00DKYsP7rh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 23, 2022

Trivia answer: Jim Plunkett