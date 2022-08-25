Morning Sports Update Devin McCourty explained why he kicked Jason McCourty off their joint Twitter account Jason McCourty recently joined 'Good Morning Football' on NFL Network. Jason and Devin McCourty at the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade in 2019. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday. Boston will face Toronto again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Patriots face the Raiders in Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. in the team’s final preseason matchup.

Devin McCourty joked about his brother joining NFL Network: Having only recently retired from playing football, former Patriots safety Jason McCourty has already made a transition to talking about the game for a living.

McCourty, 34, announced in July that he would step away from the field. Shortly afterward, he joined the cast of NFL Network’s weekly show, “Good Morning Football.”

Jason and his twin brother, Devin, have shared a Twitter account for years with the aptly labeled handle, “@McCourtyTwins.” But with Jason’s increased media platform, Devin — who is now heading into his 13th NFL season — has had to force some changes.

“I would finish practice and I would go check Twitter, and there would be like 20 mentions about his show,” Devin told “The Rich Eisen Show” in a recent interview. “I’m just like, ‘I haven’t watched any of Good Morning Football, I don’t know what he said,’ and people are blowing us up about some take he had about how this team’s not going to be a contender.

“I was like, ‘Bro, you have to get your own Twitter,'” Devin concluded. “I can’t deal with this every day. I’m still getting tweets about what he said, and I’m just trying to direct people to his own personal account because I’m sure he’s saying a lot of nonsense on there every morning.”

Jason actually had his own Twitter account, but hadn’t used it since 2011. In reality, it doesn’t appear Devin is totally out on sharing video clips from Jason’s media work (or blaming him for pranks).

And as he noted, Devin supports Jason taking hard stances.

“I did tell him [to] be aggressive with your takes and whatever you feel, say,” Devin said. “Don’t try to play the fence.”

Trivia: Jason McCourty was drafted a year before his brother, Devin, going in the sixth round in 2009. Who was the first overall pick that year?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played college football for Georgia.

More from Boston.com:

Brayan Bello flashed some of his potential in his latest start: The 23-year-old struck out seven in five innings of work, allowed two runs in the process.

Brayan Bello, Elevated 98mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/f4coUi8bPy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 25, 2022

The Connecticut Sun advanced to the WNBA semifinals: The Sun defeated the Dallas Wings 73-58 in the decisive Game 3 on Wednesday.

On this day: Ten years ago, the Red Sox and Dodgers completed a massive trade that allowed Boston to dump more than a quarter of a billion dollars in contracts.

Adrian Gonzalez, Josh Beckett, Carl Crawford, and Nick Punto were sent to Los Angeles with James Loney, Ivan DeJesus, Allen Webster, Rubby De La Rosa, and Jerry Sands heading to Boston.

The move allowed the Red Sox to reset the team’s roster. Mired in difficult season — Boston would finish last in the American League East in 2012 — the trade enabled general manager Ben Cherington to have more flexibility heading into the next season. In 2013, the Red Sox would win the World Series.

Daily highlight: Texas outfielder Corey Kahn made one of the plays of the Little League World series in a win against Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

"One of the greatest plays you will ever see at the Little League World Series!"



We agree @karlravechespn 👏 pic.twitter.com/LLDLWX3Fi0 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2022

Trivia answer: Matthew Stafford