Morning Sports Update ‘I think we’ve ironed out a lot of things’: Mac Jones gave an update on the Patriots offense "I feel confident in what we're doing." Mac Jones during a Patriots practice on Aug. 31. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox defeated the Twins 6-5 on Wednesday. Boston hosts the Rangers tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Also on Wednesday, the Revolution tied the Chicago Fire 0-0 at Gillette Stadium. New England currently trails the final playoff spot (held by Inter Miami) by one point with six games remaining.

Mac Jones and the notion of good plays vs. bad plays: During his press conference on Wednesday evening, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was asked if the team has “figured out what plays work and what plays don’t” by Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald.

“You can have a bad result with one [play] and you’re like, ‘aw I don’t really like that one,’ but a lot of times it’s more about the process of the play and what you’re trying to do, so I don’t think canning a play because it doesn’t work one time in a game or practice is [a good] idea,” said Jones.

“I think, like I always say, I just like to know why and when the coaches explain that to me, they’ve done a great job explaining, ‘hey, this is why we’re doing this,’ and from there it’s my job to execute it and do a great job,” he added.

Jones said he’s been seeing progress on a fundamental level.

“That’s one of the things that I feel like we have ironed out,” he said. “I’m very particular about what I’m supposed to do on each play and all of us are and we want to know as a receiver, where do I line up and what do I do. As a quarterback, what are my reads on this specific play. Everybody has their own job, but it’s all about what you do on that play to make it a better play.”

The question about play-calling comes during a period of uncertainty surrounding New England’s new-look offense. The underwhelming results — albeit in training camp and preseason — have produced a level of skepticism among NFL experts.

With the Patriots now 10 days away from the regular season opening in Miami against the Dolphins (1 p.m. on Sept. 11), Jones said he remains “confident.”

“It’s been good,” he said when asked about the development of the offense during training camp. “A lot of learning experiences and [there’s] always room for growth.”

“I think we’ve ironed out a lot of things and it’s good that they’re happening now,” Jones explained. “I feel confident in what we’re doing. We just have to go out there and do it for 60 minutes, and that’s just play-by-play.”

Trivia: By defeating Anett Kontaveit (the No. 2 ranked player in the world) at the US Open on Wednesday, Serena Williams improved her legendary career record against top-10 opponents (436-122). What specific top-10 opponent has Williams recorded the most victories against in singles matches?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: She retired in 2020 with a 2-20 record against Williams, though one of her two career wins came in the 2004 Wimbledon final.

Highlights from Serena Williams’s Wednesday win:

Djordje Petrović saved his third penalty kick of the season on Wednesday:

The best Young GK in MLS 😤 pic.twitter.com/tMabH8WlmY — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 1, 2022

On this day: In 2007, Red Sox pitcher Clay Buchholz threw a no-hitter in only his second career start in a 10-0 win over the Orioles. Buchholz struck out nine in the process, including the final out of the game.

Daily highlight: Amid a near-playoff atmosphere in Wednesday’s Dodgers-Mets matchup, New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo made one of the catches of the season to help preserve a 2-1 win.

Trivia answer: Maria Sharapova