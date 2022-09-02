Despite a lack of sleep, Rob Refsnyder delivered a clutch walk-off hit for the Red Sox

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The Red Sox rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Rangers 9-8 on Thursday. Boston will host the Rangers again this evening at 7:10 p.m.
This weekend, Boston College football opens its season at home against Rutgers on Saturday at 12 p.m. On Sunday, the Revolution host New York City FC at 8 p.m.
Sleepless Rob Refsnyder delivered for the Red Sox: Centerfielder Rob Refsnyder capped the ninth inning rally for the Red Sox on Thursday night, swatting a base hit off of Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernández and into left field to plate the winning run.
It was, as Refsnyder noted afterward, his first walk-off hit for as long as he can remember.
“I remember a bunch of ones I didn’t come through,” said Refsnyder per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “So as I got up there, I felt good about it. As good as you can about hitting a guy throwing a 101 mph sinker.”
Circumstantially, the moment arrived for Refsnyder at the end of a long and unexpectedly tiring day. The team arrived back in Boston early on Thursday after the end of a series in Minnesota.
Refsnyder said that he normally spends time with his son in the morning and is then able to nap a little bit (when his son naps) during the afternoon before heading to the ballpark.
But as his son wasn’t feeling well, Refsnyder noted that though he had been “banking on” a nap and, “I didn’t get one.”
“I didn’t sleep well at all,” he explained. “My son was pretty cranky. We got in at 5:30 in the morning. So maybe I shouldn’t sleep very well more often.”
Trivia: Only three players in Patriots history have recorded at least three defensive touchdowns in their regular season careers. Can you name them?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: They all played for the 2003 and 2004 Patriots. Their colleges were: Michigan, Arizona, and Central Florida, respectively.
More from Boston.com:
More background on the Donovan Mitchell trade:
Atlanta rookie Spencer Strider set a team record: The 23-year-old struck out 16 (the most in a single game in team history), allowing just two hits in eight innings in a 3-0 win over the Rockies on Thursday.
On this day: In 1960, US sprinter Wilma Rudolph won the gold medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.18 seconds. Dorothy Hyman of Great Britain was second, and Giuseppina Leone of Italy finished third.
Daily highlight: Maddy Theriault of Fairfield University crossed up virtually the entire Bryant University defense before tucking the ball into the corner of the net. Fairfield went on to win 2-0.
Trivia answer: Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi, and Asante Samuel
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.