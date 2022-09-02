Morning Sports Update Despite a lack of sleep, Rob Refsnyder delivered a clutch walk-off hit for the Red Sox "Maybe I shouldn’t sleep very well more often." Rob Refsnyder, center, celebrates with teammates after his walk-off hit against the Rangers. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Rangers 9-8 on Thursday. Boston will host the Rangers again this evening at 7:10 p.m.

This weekend, Boston College football opens its season at home against Rutgers on Saturday at 12 p.m. On Sunday, the Revolution host New York City FC at 8 p.m.

Sleepless Rob Refsnyder delivered for the Red Sox: Centerfielder Rob Refsnyder capped the ninth inning rally for the Red Sox on Thursday night, swatting a base hit off of Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernández and into left field to plate the winning run.

It was, as Refsnyder noted afterward, his first walk-off hit for as long as he can remember.

“I remember a bunch of ones I didn’t come through,” said Refsnyder per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “So as I got up there, I felt good about it. As good as you can about hitting a guy throwing a 101 mph sinker.”

Circumstantially, the moment arrived for Refsnyder at the end of a long and unexpectedly tiring day. The team arrived back in Boston early on Thursday after the end of a series in Minnesota.

Refsnyder said that he normally spends time with his son in the morning and is then able to nap a little bit (when his son naps) during the afternoon before heading to the ballpark.

But as his son wasn’t feeling well, Refsnyder noted that though he had been “banking on” a nap and, “I didn’t get one.”

“I didn’t sleep well at all,” he explained. “My son was pretty cranky. We got in at 5:30 in the morning. So maybe I shouldn’t sleep very well more often.”

Trivia: Only three players in Patriots history have recorded at least three defensive touchdowns in their regular season careers. Can you name them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: They all played for the 2003 and 2004 Patriots. Their colleges were: Michigan, Arizona, and Central Florida, respectively.

More background on the Donovan Mitchell trade:

Atlanta rookie Spencer Strider set a team record: The 23-year-old struck out 16 (the most in a single game in team history), allowing just two hits in eight innings in a 3-0 win over the Rockies on Thursday.

On this day: In 1960, US sprinter Wilma Rudolph won the gold medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.18 seconds. Dorothy Hyman of Great Britain was second, and Giuseppina Leone of Italy finished third.

57 years ago today Wilma Rudolph won her first gold medal. 🏅 #OnThisDay #Rome1960 pic.twitter.com/OBPIuyvA2d — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 2, 2017

Daily highlight: Maddy Theriault of Fairfield University crossed up virtually the entire Bryant University defense before tucking the ball into the corner of the net. Fairfield went on to win 2-0.

Trivia answer: Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi, and Asante Samuel