Morning Sports Update ‘Who scares you on their offense?’ NFL analyst listed Patriots’ concerns heading into 2022 season "They are not going to be good." DeVante Parker and Mac Jones during a Patriots-Raiders preseason game. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 4-3 on Monday. Boston will face Tampa Bay again this evening at 6:40 p.m.

Also today, the Patriots will head to Miami to begin preparations for the regular season opener against the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Jeff Saturday on the Patriots: With the kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season approaching, predictions from NFL experts are starting to filter in.

Among one of the more common refrains is criticism of Bill Belichick’s Patriots.

Former NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday, now an analyst, explained his concerns regarding the Patriots during an ESPN segment on Tuesday morning.

Asked if New England will be “bad” in 2022, Saturday elaborated.

“They are not going to be good. I don’t know about bad,” said Saturday. “I don’t think they make the playoffs, so if that’s bad, I think this team struggles.

“Who scares you on their offense?” asked Saturday. “As good or as stingy as they can be on defense — they’ve always given up yards, they’ve been really good in the red zone, I don’ think that changes, they’ll make it tough to score — but who scares you offensively?”

The list of potential issues doesn’t end there, per Saturday.

“We haven’t even gotten into who’s calling the plays, and how in-sync are he and Mac Jones?” he added. “You look at this offensive line and they have a different run scheme, which I am not a fan of. Why are you getting away from gap-schemes and going [with] more zone. All the things that you’re hearing from their camp concern me.”

Trivia: Who was the last American men’s tennis player to win the singles competition at a Grand Slam tournament?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It happened in 2003.

The Red Sox confirmed the contract extension of Kiké Hernández:

The #RedSox today signed INF/OF Kiké Hernández to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 6, 2022

US Open highlights: On Monday, 24-year-old US player Frances Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal in four sets to advance to the quarterfinals.

On this day: In 2013, the Red Sox rallied with a combined nine runs in the seventh and eighth innings to defeat the Yankees 12-8.

The game was highlighted by Mike Napoli’s seventh-inning grand slam, and Shane Victorino’s game-tying two-run home run an inning later.

Daily highlight: Amid his five-set round-of-16 win on Monday, 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz once again made the extraordinary look almost routine against Marin Čilić of Croatia.

Trivia answer: Andy Roddick