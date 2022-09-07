Morning Sports Update Mac Jones discussed Patriots play-calling, how he feels about the offense heading into Week 1 "Ever since I was little, I’ve been very vocal about which plays I feel comfortable with, and which plays I’m not comfortable with." Mac Jones prior to the Patriots-Raiders preseason game. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 8-4 on Tuesday. Boston will face Tampa Bay again this evening at 6:40 p.m.

The Connecticut Sun staved off elimination by defeating the Chicago Sky 104-80 in Game 4 on Tuesday. The decisive Game 5 gets underway on Thursday in Chicago at 8 p.m.

Mac Jones on the Patriots offense: With days to go before the start of the 2022 regular season, the time has finally come for the new-look Patriots offense to play a meaningful game.

As he looks ahead to Sunday’s opener in Miami (1 p.m. kickoff), Mac Jones again emphasized that he’s seen positive signs from the New England offense.

“I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made, especially in the past couple of weeks,” he told WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” on Tuesday. “We just have to put it onto the field.”

Despite the major changes made to the offensive coaching staff, Jones said he still feels like he can play his best game.

“I think nothing changes,” he responded. “We have a bunch of really smart, not only players, but football coaches. I think that’s something we’ve done a good job of, coming together.”

And though discussion of the Patriots’ play-caller has been a central topic since Josh McDaniels left to become head coach of the Raiders, Jones reminded the show’s hosts that the communication goes in the other direction sometimes too.

“I think every team has a quarterback and play caller relationship. Ever since I was little, I’ve been very vocal about which plays I feel comfortable with, and which plays I’m not comfortable with,” Jones explained. “At the end of the day, whatever’s called, you just go out there and execute. And, sometimes there’s plays you thought you might not like, and you throw touchdowns on them. So they end up being good plays.

“You never really know. That’s why I always try not to judge anything,” he added. “Just go out there and do what I do.”

Trivia: The last time the Patriots won in Miami was in 2019 (in a 43-0 rout). Can you name both players who featured at quarterback for the Dolphins that day?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One went to Harvard, the other was a first-round pick out of UCLA.

Discussing the Patriots’ decision to head to Miami early:

Sue Bird’s final interview after her last WNBA game: Bird, 41, spoke after the Seattle Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs.

On this day: In 2000, David Ortiz hit his first career grand slam at Fenway Park on a 2-2 fastball off of Ramon Martinez. The only unfamiliar thing from a Red Sox standpoint was that Ortiz was then a member of the Twins, so the moment elicited boos for the future Boston hero from the Fenway faithful.

The Red Sox went on to rally, scoring five runs in the fourth inning, eventually emerging with an 11-6 win.

Daily highlight: French forward Kylian Mbappe scored a pair of delightful goals for PSG in a 2-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Narrating the goal afterward, French legend Thierry Henry quipped of Mbappe’s instincts that “the eyes are useless if your mind is blind.”

"The eyes are useless if your mind is blind" 🧠



Thierry Henry, the philosopher. 🧘 pic.twitter.com/FCxXQMy3wU — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022

Trivia answer: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen