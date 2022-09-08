Morning Sports Update Matthew Judon explained why he doesn’t ‘admire’ but has ‘respect’ for Tua Tagovailoa "I just don’t admire Tua. He’s a good quarterback though." Matthew Judon tackling Tua Tagovailoa in the 2021 season opener between the Patriots and Dolphins. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

The Red Sox lost to the Rays 1-0 on Wednesday. Boston begins a three game set in Baltimore against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Tonight at 8 p.m., the Connecticut Sun face the Chicago Sky in a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA playoff series, with the winner advancing to play the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals.

Matthew Judon’s thoughts on facing Tua Tagovailoa: Before the Patriots face the Dolphins in Miami for the Week 1 matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m., New England defensive lineman Matthew Judon was asked about what he “admires” about opposing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s game following a team practice on Wednesday.

“I don’t really gotta admire his game,” Judon said in response. “I just gotta face him. He’s an opponent. Gotta respect everybody you play. That’s the league we play in. We respect everybody. But I don’t really got praise for him. He’s a good quarterback. Fits their system. He’s a starter in this league. He knows how to make plays. He knows how to throw the ball.”

Judon was asked a follow-up question about his comment later in the press conference. Specifically, whether or not he caries that mindset (of not having to “admire” opposing players) every week or if it varies from week to week.

“I think my mind for my opponents is more respect,” Judon explained. “I think ‘admire’ is kind of a crazy word to use for an opponent, but I respect everybody in this league from the long-snapper to the quarterback. Whoever is getting paid the most, who ever is getting paid the least, we all are one of the 53.

“Admire? I watch film on him, I respect him, I understand what he can do,” Judon added, “but just I don’t really — the definition of admire: I just don’t admire Tua. He’s a good quarterback though.”

Trivia: Since the NFL began its “Kickoff Game” format in 2002 — in which the regular season begins with a single midweek primetime matchup — the Patriots have made four appearances, compiling a 3-1 record. The first New England opening night matchup came against the Colts in 2004 (the Patriots won, 27-24). Who was the leading rusher in that game (for either team)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, notably one spot ahead of where the Saints — having traded all of their picks that season to acquire the fifth spot — selected fellow running back Ricky Williams.

Frances Tiafoe advanced to the US Open semifinal: In the process, he became the first US men’s player to advance to this round of the event since Andy Roddick in 2006.

On this day: In 2013, Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks hit the last home run off of Mariano Rivera in the Hall of Fame Yankee closer’s career. The solo shot tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Despite the blown save, New York managed to win the game 4-3 on a Brandon Workman wild pitch.

Daily highlight: Carlos Alcaraz won a dramatic match against Jannik Sinner to advance to the US Open semifinals on Thursday. His performance included yet another ridiculous shot:

Trivia answer: Edgerrin James