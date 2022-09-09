Morning Sports Update ‘I don’t see it like that’: Devin McCourty responded to Bart Scott’s analysis of ‘desperate’ Patriots The Patriots face the Dolphins in Miami to begin the 2022 season. Devin McCourty during the 2022 preseason. AP Photo/John Locher

The Connecticut Sun advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 72-63 comeback win against the Chicago Sky in the decisive Game 5 on Thursday night. Connecticut, outscored Chicago 24-5 in the fourth quarter, and will now face the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals starting on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Tonight, the Red Sox face the Orioles in Baltimore at 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday, the Revolution will be on the road to face New York Red Bulls at 6 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots play the Dolphins in Miami in Week 1 of the NFL regular season. The game will kick off at 1 p.m.

Advertisement:

Devin McCourty responded to Bart Scott: Earlier this week, as the Patriots revealed that the team would travel to Miami on Tuesday in an effort to counter the noted effects of the South Florida heat, ESPN football analyst Bart Scott weighed in with a blunt assessment.

“I think this is a desperation move,” said Scott during a “Get Up!” segment . “You’re trying to change the narrative. You understand that you’re struggling, but South Beach is undefeated. I say South Beach because you have to fight the elements.”

While Scott was also referencing the temptation of Miami’s nightlife, the heat has proven to be a more substantial factor in recent Patriots away games against the Dolphins. New England is 2-7 in its last nine trips to Miami.

Asked about Scott’s comments during his Friday interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty disagreed.

“I think being down here has gotten guys acclimated to the heat,” McCourty responded, as transcribed by NESN’s Dakota Randall. “And, you know, I think for all of us, the plan is to go out there and play well and try to get a win. So, I think all of this comes from that.

When Devin McCourty joined us this am for #Patriots Friday he seemed to confirm the team has installed and is running a new offense.



Will this wind up being a good decision or a disaster?



📻: 93.7 FM @weei #NFL #ForeverNE

🎥: https://t.co/iHRFj1bEmC

📡 : https://t.co/OmyE0yl7at pic.twitter.com/YZvnwaKHsi — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 9, 2022

“But ‘desperation?’ No, I don’t see it like that,” said McCourty. “But I’m playing on the team, so I don’t think I would. But I think it’s been good for us. I think guys have been out there practicing and felt good practicing in the heat. So, hopefully, it pays off for us.”

Advertisement:

Trivia: Devin and Jason McCourty aren’t the only twins to play for the Patriots in the last decade. Can you name the other example?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One brother is a wide receiver (and only made it on the Patriots’ practice squad for a time), the other is a tight end.

More from Boston.com:

Highlights from the Sun’s playoff win: Connecticut advanced to its third WNBA Finals. The Sun are 0-2 all-time in the league’s championship series.

The NFL returned on Thursday: And the Bills got off to a winning start in the AFC East.

On this day: In 1960, the Patriots — then part of the fledgling American Football League — played the first game in franchise history against the Broncos at Nickerson Field in Boston. The “Boston” Patriots lost to the Broncos, 13-10, in front of a crowd of 21,597.

Daily highlight: Playing at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Thursday, Paula Creamer hit a hole-in-one in her second week back on the LPGA Tour.

Trivia answer: Cody and Jacob Hollister