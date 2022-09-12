Morning Sports Update Cars destroyed by fire in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Patriots-Dolphins game Smoke from the parking lot blaze could be seen from inside the stadium during Sunday's game. Fans gather outside of Hard Rock Stadium before Patriots-Dolphins on Sunday. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins 20-7 on Sunday in the team’s season opener. New England never led in what proved to be another disappointing trip to Miami.

On Sunday night, the Connecticut Sun lost to the Las Vegas Aces 67-64. Game 2 gets underway on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Also on Sunday, the Red Sox defeated the Orioles 1-0.

A parking lot fire at Hard Rock Stadium: As the Patriots and Dolphins played Sunday’s Week 1 matchup inside Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, local firefighters fought to contain a parking lot fire that started shortly before kickoff on the east side of the stadium.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, though several cars were destroyed.

The initial cause of the fire remains unknown, but according to Miami’s WPLG television station, authorities have “indicated” that the fire began through accidental circumstances.

The fire “consumed nearly a dozen cars,” according to a report from WSVN, and may have begun due to an unextinguished barbecue pit.

Smoke caused by the fire could be seen from inside the stadium during the game:

Uh oh! Smoke coming from the parking lot of the NE Corner of @HardRockStadium. Hopefully all is good at the Tailgate! #Dolphins #Miami #nfl @ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/JcQ3ZnXdRz — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) September 11, 2022

Afterward, a spokesperson for Hard Rock Stadium released the following statement:

“Around 1 pm, a vehicle fire began in a remote Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. Several vehicles were affected. Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene. The fire has been extinguished and is being investigated by Fire Rescue. No injuries have been reported and there is no current threat to the stadium.”

Trivia: Tua Tagovailoa is now 4-0 in his NFL career against Bill Belichick. Who is the only other quarterback to be 4-0 against Belichick during his career as a head coach?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: On top of being picked first overall in the NFL draft, he was also selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Yankees.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s Monday press conference:

On this day: In 1979, Carl Yastrzemski reached the 3,000th hit of his Hall of Fame career in a 9-2 Red Sox win over the Yankees.

Daily highlight: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson made an incredible catch during the team’s eventual overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday.

One more look:

Diontae Johnson just made one of the most insane catches of the day. 😲 @Juiceup__3



📺: #PITvsCIN on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pHwdeoOMZE pic.twitter.com/SuzKGfrQXl — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Trivia answer: John Elway