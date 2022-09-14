Morning Sports Update ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant confused Peyton Manning for Tom Brady A Cam Newton question at the end proved to be a moment of redemption. From Jan. 2016, after the Broncos defeated the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday, as New York outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 56th and 57th home runs of the season. The two teams play again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, the Connecticut Sun lost to the Las Vegas Aces 85-71 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. Las Vegas takes a 2-0 lead over to Connecitcut for Game 3 at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

And the Revolution lost 3-1 in Houston to the Dynamo, with the team returning to Gillette Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to play Montreal.

“Jeopardy!” questions about former Patriots quarterbacks: On Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”, a special category featured the host of NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to mark the return of the season (and its annual “Kickoff Game”).

While the show’s contestants correctly responded to four of the five clues provided, one caused a slight mixup.

Asked to identify the quarterback who threw two touchdown passes to both Wes Welker and Demaryius Thomas as part of a “monster seven-touchdown day against the Ravens in the 2013 opener,” contestant April Marquet guessed Tom Brady.

The correct response was Brady’s longtime rival, Peyton Manning.

What is… GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL? #ICYMI we had a category on @Jeopardy tonight! Did any of our hosts stump you? #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/cnXbpqOioy — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 13, 2022

Despite the setback, Marquet responded by coming back to get the final clue of the category (a question about another former Patriots quarterback, Cam Newton).

Marquet, who had dropped farther into having a negative score after her earlier response, climbed back into the positive. She eventually put together a strong run at the end of the double jeopardy round and briefly took the lead (falling eventually to defending champion Luigi de Guzman).

Trivia: Ken Jennings won 74 “Jeopardy!” games in a row in 2004. Who holds the second longest streak in show history?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It was done earlier in 2022.

More from Boston.com:

Djordje Petrović’s incredible series of saves: Though it came in a losing effort, the young Serbian goalkeeper continued to impress since arriving in New England earlier in 2022.

“I think the lack of sleep caught up to me there”: Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien briefly forgot that he was leading off the fifth inning during his team’s game against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Semien, his mistake was captured on the local Texas broadcast, which was in the middle of a segment about him:

After rushing to the plate, he quickly recovered and ended up hitting a double.

“I was a lot more relaxed in that at-bat than any other at-bat, so maybe that’s what I need to do more of,” he joked after the game. Semien also acknowledged that a lack of sleep may have played a role.

In the end, his leadoff double proved to be important. The Rangers went on to score three runs in the inning, and rallied for an eventual 8-7 walk-off win.

On this day: In 1997, the Patriots defeated the Jets 27-24 in overtime thanks to an Adam Vinatieri 34-yard field goal.

More than the drama on the field, the game was significant as the “Tuna Bowl,” with Bill Parcells — only months removed from leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance — returning as the head coach of the rival Jets.

Daily highlight: Providence forward Gil Santos scored a world-class bicycle kick in a 1-0 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Trivia answer: Amy Schneider