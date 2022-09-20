Morning Sports Update Zdeno Chara announced he will sign a one-day contract with Bruins, retire from NHL Chara revealed his decision in an Instagram post. Zdeno Chara lifting the Stanley Cup in 2011. Barry Chin/Globe Staff Photo

Tonight at 6:40 p.m., the Red Sox face the Reds in Cincinnati to begin a two-game series.

And this weekend, the 1-1 Patriots will host the 1-1 Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the 2022 home opener.

Zdeno Chara retires: Longtime Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara announced that he will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins on Tuesday and then retire from a storied NHL career.

Chara, 45, is calling time after 25 seasons in the NHL, 14 of which were spent in Boston.

A seven-time All-Star, Chara helped the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011 (the team’s first championship in 39 years).

Chara revealed his decision in an Instagram post.

“After 25 season of professional hockey, 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League,” wrote Chara. “In doing so, I am honored to return to DG Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family. There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.”

The Bruins confirmed the news on Twitter:

Trivia: Prior to his retirement, Zdeno Chara was one of two remaining active athletes across the four major North American sports leagues to have played games in the 20th century. Can you name the other? (Technically, he is an unsigned free agent but has yet to retire).

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He also once played for the Bruins.

On this day: In 1913, 20-year-old Brookline native Francis Ouimet stunned a field of professional golfers (including British greats Harry Vardon and Ted Ray) to win the US Open. The result was made even more memorable by the fact that Ouimet was playing in front of hometown fans at “The Country Club” in Brookline.

Daily highlight: With Week 2 of the NFL season now over, it’s worth revisiting one of the more remarkable two-point conversions of all time. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals eventually came back to win the game in overtime, 29-23.

Trivia answer: Joe Thornton