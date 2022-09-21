Morning Sports Update J.D. Martinez joked about almost getting his first inside-the-park home run "I was like, 'This is it. This is my chance.'" JD Martinez after hitting a fifth inning home run against the Red on Tuesday. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Red Sox defeated the Reds 5-3 on Tuesday. A trio of Boston home runs propelled starter Brayan Bello to the second win of his Major League career.

Also on Tuesday, legendary defenseman Zdeno Chara signed a one-day contract with the Bruins shortly before retiring. Afterward, Chara’s former teammates gave him a standing ovation as the future Hall of Famer called time on a remarkable career.

JD Martinez’s inside-the-park home run that wasn’t: During the Red Sox’ win on Tuesday, a rare feat from Boston designated hitter JD Martinez — hitting a triple, which he done only 21 times in his career — almost became an unprecedented moment for the 35-year-old.

After smashing a high drive off the centerfield wall, Martinez took off running as fast as he could. Cincinnati outfielder Nick Senzel injured himself running into the wall, so the ball rolled away from him.

The result was that as Martinez approached third base, he had a glimmer of hope that he might be sent around toward home by third base coach Carlos Febles.

Unfortunately for Martinez, who has never hit an inside-the-park home run in his career, Febles gave him the stop sign.

“I was going,” Martinez said after the game. “I was like, ‘This is it. This is my chance. If ever I get a chance this is going to be it.’”

“Febles got scared,” Martinez joked. “It’s alright. It happens.”

Martinez, not known for his speed, saw the humor in the moment.

“I told him, ‘What were you doing dude? You know I got the closing speed at the end,’” he said to Febles.

In reality, Martinez knew that his coach made the correct decision.

“No shot,” Martinez said of what he thought his chances would’ve been to reach home before the throw. “I was gassed by the time I touched third. But whatever. It was funny.”

Martinez added a consolation prize in the fifth inning, belting his 12th home run of the season (which he did via the more straightforward method of simply hitting the ball over the fence).

Trivia: Who was the most recent Red Sox player to hit multiple triples in the same game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The 2018 American League MVP.

Rafael Devers’s 27th home run of the season:

A late night reminder that Raffy rakes. pic.twitter.com/QEAgEtgMoq — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2022

Rangers went the long way to turn a triple play:

On this day: In 1999, Pedro Martinez pitched a three-hit shutout as the Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 3-0.

Martinez, who notched his 22nd win of the season in the process, recorded 12 strikeouts to officially bring his season total to 301. In doing so, Martinez not only eclipsed the previous Red Sox season record (289, set by Roger Clemens), but he also became only the second pitcher (along with Randy Johnson) to notch 300-strikeout seasons in both leagues.

Daily highlight: Middlebury College’s Eujin Chae scored an “Olimpico” goal directly from a corner kick in a 4-1 win over Framingham State on Tuesday.

Eujin Chae bent his corner kick from the left flag into the upper right 90 for his first collegiate goal! @ESPNAssignDesk @SportsCenter #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/QC6LM7GBrr — Middlebury Athletics (@MiddAthletics) September 20, 2022

Trivia answer: Mookie Betts