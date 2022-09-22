Morning Sports Update Here’s the latest update on Jakobi Meyers ahead of Patriots’ matchup vs. Ravens Meyers's status "will be determined later this week." Jakobi Meyers was undrafted but is now one of the Patriots’ best all-around threats. Maddie Meyer

The Red Sox lost to the Reds 5-1 on Wednesday. Boston begins a four-game series in New York against the Yankees this evening at 7:15 p.m.

This weekend, the Patriots host the Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m.

A Jakobi Meyers update: On Wednesday, Patriots leading receiver Jakobi Meyers was not spotted at the team’s practice.

According to the team’s injury report, both Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger were listed with knee injuries, with neither participating in practice.

Given that Meyers, 25, leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards, the prospect of him missing time would potentially have a major impact on New England’s offense.

But, as was reported by Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Meyers doesn’t appear to have suffered a major injury.

“Tests showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week,” Rapoport said of Meyers.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers spent today getting his knee checked out, per me and @MikeGiardi. He was a DNP at practice. Tests showed nothing significant and his status will be determined later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

The Patriots will host the Ravens this Sunday in the 2022 home opener before heading to Green Bay in Week 4 for a matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Trivia: Following Jakobi Meyers’s freshman season at N.C. State in 2015 (in which he redshirted), the Patriots drafted his team’s quarterback as a third-round pick. Can you name that quarterback?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was eventually traded to the Colts for Phillip Dorsett.

The latest from Adrian Wojnarowski on Ime Udoka:

Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla is likely to become Boston's interim coach for the season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/GKEiMemnFN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Revolution academy player Esmir Bajraktarevic scored for the U.S. U-19 team: The U.S. defeated Malta 5-0, with the 17-year-old Bajraktarevic also notching an assist to go along with his goal.

Esmir bags a goal for the @USYNT U19s vs. Malta 🇲🇹 #SloveniaNationsCup pic.twitter.com/FT7xaiLVee — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 21, 2022

On this day: In 2002, the Patriots were able to come up with a 41-38 overtime win over the Chiefs. The game began slowly, with only a Kansas City field goal in the first quarter.

But entering the fourth quarter — tied at 17-17 — both teams erupted for a combined six touchdowns, including a Priest Holmes score for the Chiefs as time expired (forcing overtime).

In overtime, the Patriots won the coin toss, and Tom Brady led New England’s offense downfield before Adam Vinatieri hit the winning 35-yard field goal. Troy Brown ended the day with 16 catches (from an incredible 21 targets) for 176 yards and a touchdown.

In addition, the Red Sox also won that day, beating the Orioles 13-2. Pedro Martinez pitched six innings, striking out six and allowing two runs for his 20th win of the season.

Daily highlight: Rangers pitcher Brock Burke turned a double play in the most exciting (and terrifying) way possible.

Trivia answer: Jacoby Brissett