Morning Sports Update Ime Udoka reportedly made ‘unwanted comments’ to female Celtics staffer after alleged affair Udoka has been suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season. Ime Udoka during the 2021-2022 season. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees 5-4 on Thursday. The two teams will play again in New York at 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow, Boston College football travels to Florida State at 8 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots’ 2022 home opener gets underway at 1 p.m. against the Ravens.

Additional reporting on Ime Udoka: As details emerged regarding the Celtics’ decision to suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to what was officially called “violations of team policies,” questions lingered regarding the timing and severity of the punishment.

Later on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic offered some new details on Udoka’s reported relationship with a female member of the Celtics’ staff.

Advertisement:

“Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said,” Charania wrote. “At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her — leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews.”

Previously, the reports of Udoka’s relationship with the staff member indicated that it was consensual.

“The team’s decision and announcement came after a closed-door meeting Thursday that involved team owners and president Brad Stevens and lasted several hours, sources said,” per Charania. “Earlier Thursday, Stevens and members of the Celtics front office met with players at the team facility.”

Udoka said in a statement after the suspension was announced that he accepted the team’s decision.

More from Boston.com:

The next generation: Though the Red Sox season is coming to a disappointing close, the future of the organization could be bright.

After years of failing to consistently develop starting pitching, the Red Sox minor league organization might be on the verge of producing a new wave of talent, as Alex Speier of The Boston Globe recently explored.`

Advertisement:

On this day: In 2001, Mo Lewis’ sideline hit knocked Drew Bledsoe out of the game. In came a little-known second-year quarterback named Tom Brady.

Though the Jets won the game, 10-3, it was a moment that (eventually) changed the NFL.

.@TomBrady entered the game against the Jets in the 4th quarter on September 13th, 2001.



The rest is history. 🐐 (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/yNJO5kZbbW — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2022

Daily highlight: Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens created his entry for a catch of the year candidate with an outrageous one-handed 36-yard grab in the loss to the Bengals on Thursday.

Are you serious, George Pickens? What a one-handed grab!#PITvsCLE on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/uF4okqrMww pic.twitter.com/4mDGzOOoZu — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022