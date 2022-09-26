Morning Sports Update Bill Belichick said he won’t ‘speculate wildly’ about Mac Jones’s injury Belichick was also asked about Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe. Bill Belichick prior to the Patriots-Ravens matchup. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Patriots lost to the Ravens 37-26 on Sunday, falling to 1-2 on the season.

The Red Sox also lost, falling 2-0 to the Yankees in a rain-shortened game in New York. Aaron Judge remained at 60 home runs this season.

The latest on Mac Jones: Along with the turnovers and fourth quarter mistakes that lead to eventual defeat against Baltimore, the dominant takeaway from Sunday for the Patriots was the status of quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones, 24, left Sunday’s defeat “screaming in pain” after suffering a leg injury during the Patriots’ final offensive series of the day.

According to multiple reports, X-rays on Jones’s ankle came back negative, but he is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain (with an MRI coming on Monday).

On Monday morning, Bill Belichick began his press conference by addressing Jones’s injury.

“No update on him,” Belichick told reporters of his quarterback. “We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning. Nothing definitive at this point.”

Asked for more about Jones in a follow-up question, Belichick dismissed discussion of the injury in the short term.

“Until we get more information, I’m not going to speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be,” said Belichick.

Should Jones prove unable to play in Week 4 — a real possibility — it would fall to backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

“I think Brian’s got a lot of experience in the offense,” Belichick said when asked about Hoyer.

As for rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe, the Patriots coach noted that since arriving in New England, “He’s gotten a lot better.”

Trivia: Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game against the Patriots during the Bill Belichick era. Which quarterback held the previous record, at 93 yards rushing?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He did it in 2011 during a loss, several weeks before the Patriots won the rematch as well in the playoffs.

Vince Wilfork’s halftime ceremony from Sunday:

Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally stepped out of the back of the end zone: The moment allowed ESPN analyst (and former Lions quarterback) Dan Orlovsky to embrace someone else finally doing what he once did himself.

On this day: In 1976, the Patriots “stunned” the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Steelers 30-27.

Trailing 20-9 in the second half against the vaunted “Steel Curtain” defense, Patriots quarterback Steve Grogan threw three touchdown passes to pull off an improbable comeback.

Russ Francis led all receivers in the game with six catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Daily highlight: On a difficult day, DeVante Parker was a bright spot for the Patriots.

Trivia answer: Tim Tebow