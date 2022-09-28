Morning Sports Update Luke Kornet joked about being the subject of Brad Stevens’s only Twitter like "I believe this is what the kids refer to as, ‘Getting in your bag.'" Luke Kornet poses for a photo at the Celtics' 2022 media day. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Red Sox defeated the Orioles 13-9 in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday night to end a six-game losing streak. The two teams meet again at 7:10 p.m. this evening.

Also on Tuesday, the Bruins defeated the Rangers 3-2 in overtime in a preseason game.

Luke Kornet’s thoughts on being featured in Brad Stevens’s only Twitter like: While it’s possible that Brad Stevens has “liked” other tweets during his time on social media since establishing his account in 2009, he officially has only one “like” listed.

No, it’s not a tweet celebrating the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Finals win earlier in 2022, nor is it anything to do with Boston stars Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.

Instead, it’s a clip of Luke Kornet from August crossing up a defender and driving for a reverse dunk.

Asked about this seemingly incredible truth, Kornet had an appropriately humorous response.

“I have been made aware, yes,” he deadpanned in an NBC Sports Boston interview on Tuesday.

“I’ve had some texts that came through about that,” Kornet explained. “I believe this is what the kids refer to as, ‘Getting in your bag.’ That doesn’t happen a ton during NBA games for me, but open gyms are different.”

When told that his crossover had shades of Allen Iverson in it, Kornet continued to lean in on the joke.

“That’s what a lot of people say,” Kornet said of the comparisons to the iconic Iverson. “People ask [for] player [comparisons] all the time. They’re like, ‘Is it Matt Bonner?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s Allen Iverson.'”

Looking ahead to the regular season — which begins for the Celtics at TD Garden against the 76ers on Oct. 18 — Kornet quipped that they can’t discuss his offensive prowess too much, as it might give away Boston’s game plan.

“Just get me the ball in the open court,” he joked. “Expect to see that in Game 1. We shouldn’t have said that. Now Philadelphia’s going to know.”

Luke Kornet’s crossover stands alone among Brad Stevens’ Twitter likespic.twitter.com/Mu7TygB1Ku — NBA (@NBA) September 27, 2022

Trivia: Kornet originally arrived in Boston as part of a 2021 three-team trade in which the Celtics sent Javonte Green and Daniel Theis to the Bulls (with the Wizards also involved in the deal). Can you name the other player Boston acquired in the trade?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He was born in Berlin, Germany.

Triston Casas continues to show off his potential as a power hitter for the future:

Triston showing off that oppo pop. pic.twitter.com/XiLDsz6JlY — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 27, 2022

Kike Hernandez made it look easy: The Red Sox utility player made multiple plays on defense Tuesday night that are worthy of a second look.

The slide. The pick. 😳



This play was SMOOTH. pic.twitter.com/Eic1xPrxYp — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2022

On this day: In 1941, Ted Williams entered the final day of the regular season with a .3995 batting average. Technically, the average would’ve been rounded up, meaning that the Red Sox star could’ve sat out the regular season finale (a doubleheader against the Athletics) and guaranteed that he would finish the year as a .400 hitter.

But Williams insisted that he needed to play, and proceeded to start both games.

Leading off the top of the 2nd in the first game, Williams got going immediately with a sharp single past the first baseman. He homered in his second at-bat, and proceeded to collect two more hits to go 4-5.

The second game was more of the same, with Williams calmly collecting two more hits in three at-bats.

He had risked his chance of hitting .400 and delivered a famous performance, going 6-8 across the two games. By day’s end, Williams upped his average to the now-famous level of .406, emphatically answering any remaining questions about the legitimacy of his historic season. He remains the last MLB player to achieve such a feat.

Daily highlight: Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19, scored a majestic goal that couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Marco van Basten’s famous strike in the final of Euro ’88. The Nations League game ended in a 1-1 draw with Sweden.

Trivia answer: Moritz Wagner