Morning Sports Update Brian Hoyer unfazed by ‘bad memory’ of 2020 spot start vs. Chiefs "One game doesn’t define me." Brian Hoyer during the Patriots-Chiefs matchup in 2020. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Red Sox notched a 3-1 win over the Orioles on Wednesday, with 42-year-old Rich Hill pitching six scoreless innings and totaling nine strikeouts.

The two teams will meet again this afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at Fenway Park in the series finale.

Brian Hoyer discussed (likely) upcoming start: Though it’s not official — with, if it was still unclear, the Patriots taking things “day-by-day” regarding the status of Mac Jones — it appears that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will play in Week 4 against the Packers.

With Jones likely out due to a high-ankle sprain, the 36-year-old Hoyer looks set to get his first start since 2020, when emergency circumstances thrust him into the role against the Chiefs on short notice.

Then-starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, and the game was eventually postponed until Tuesday due to a string of positive cases. New England flew to Kansas City the day of the game, and Hoyer ended up getting no first-team reps at practice prior to starting.

In other words, it was an extremely difficult situation. The Patriots lost, 26-10.

On Wednesday, Hoyer was asked about the 2020 episode, and if he feels like he can win at a high level.

“I don’t think I’d still be here if I wasn’t [a good player],” Hoyer said in response.

“I mean, look, I’ve played for 14 years. I have a lot of bad memories. I have a lot of good memories, too. One game doesn’t define me,” he said of 2020. “One play doesn’t define me. I’m excited for any opportunity I get a chance to go play. So I really couldn’t care less about that.”

Hoyer acknowledged that the circumstances this time around are inevitably more favorable.

“It’s obviously more beneficial than finding out on Saturday morning that Cam has COVID,” said Hoyer. “I’m thinking to myself, ‘I have COVID, I was around him all day yesterday.’ That was a unique year. A unique situation. So for me, if I get to take more practice reps that obviously is beneficial.”

Trivia: Brian Hoyer currently holds the longest active losing streak of any quarterback currently on an NFL roster (11 consecutive starts ending in defeats). Can you name the player who ranks second (with seven consecutive starts ending in a loss)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played his college football for Michigan, and was drafted by the Dolphins in 2008.

Wednesday’s Bill Belichick soundbite: He’s taking it “day-by-day,” if that wasn’t abundantly clear.

"We'll take it day-by-day… DAY-BY-DAY… what do I look like a doctor?"



Bill Belichick offers an *update* on Mac Jones 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PXJMt0RwVR — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 28, 2022

On this day: In 1990, the Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 7-5 thanks to three home runs from right fielder Tom Brunansky (resulting in five RBIs).

Roger Clemens pitched six scoreless innings to tally his 21st win of the seasons as the Red Sox moved a game closer to clinching the American League East.

Daily highlight: What else could it be but Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season?

Trivia answer: Chad Henne