Morning Sports Update Patriots players show support for Tua Tagovailoa, criticize Dolphins after scary injury "Protect yourself because some people only see you as a football player." Dolphins players gather as Tua Tagovailoa is stretchered off the field. AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

The Red Sox beat the Orioles 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. Boston begins a three-game series against Toronto tonight at 7:07 p.m.

On Saturday, Boston College will play Louisville at home at 12 p.m., and the Revolution host Atlanta United at 1:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Patriots will play the Packers in Green Bay at 4:25 p.m.

Reactions to Tua Tagovailoa: During Thursday’s Dolphins-Bengals matchup, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered neck and head injuries when he was slammed to the ground by Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Tupou.

Tagovailoia, 24, was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital. After the game, the Dolphins tweeted that Tagovailoa was expected to be discharged from the hospital and fly home with the team.

The scary moment came only days after Tagovailoa briefly left the Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Bills with another injury. Though it appeared to be a head injury, the Dolphins later said that it was related to his back, and he was cleared to face the Bengals on Thursday.

After Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital on Thursday, a chorus of voices in the NFL began to speak up both to show support for the Miami quarterback and criticize his team.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said there was “no reason” Tagovailoa should have played.

It was no reason that man should of been in the game. SMH. Protect yourself because some people only see you as a football player. — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) September 30, 2022

“Protect yourself because some people only see you as a football player,” wrote Judon.

New England safety Adrian Phillips also tweeted support for Tagovailoa while noting separately that the quarterback “should not have been playing tonight.”

Damn I hate that happened to him. Prayers up Tua — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) September 30, 2022

Other Patriots players shared a similar sentiment. Former New England defensive back Jason McCourty, now a co-host of “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network, added perspective on the moment during a Friday morning segment.

We're all thinking about Tua… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ny8Rt2oETG — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 30, 2022

After the game, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.

On this day: In 2001, Tom Brady made his first career start. It came against Peyton Manning and the Colts, and ended with an emphatic 44-13 Patriots win.

Brady completed just 13 passes for 168 yards, but the New England offense rushed for 177 yards and its defense intercepted Manning three times.

