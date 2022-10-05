Morning Sports Update Julian Edelman gave his current assessment of the 2022 Patriots "Will the Pats make the playoffs? Right now, they need to just worry about winning a game." Julian Edelman during a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Sept. 2021. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Rays 6-0 on Tuesday. Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam as part of a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth before the game was (eventually) called due to rain.

Tonight, both the Bruins and Celtics will play preseason games. The Bruins face the Rangers in New York at 7 p.m. while the Celtics host the Raptors at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots, meanwhile, continue to prepare to play the Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Julian Edelman on the Patriots: The Patriots head into Week 5 of the NFL regular season with a 1-3 record and potential for having to play without starting quarterback Mac Jones for an open-ended period of time due to an ankle injury.

Still, third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe and the New England offense was able to move the ball at times in the loss to the Packers in Week 4, and took defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to overtime in an unexpectedly close game.

So, is there still hope for the Patriots in 2022?

According to former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, New England just needs focus on the opponent in front of them.

“Will the Pats make the playoffs? Right now, they need to just worry about winning a game,” he explained during an “Inside the NFL” video shared on Twitter. “It’s way too early in the season to think about the playoffs, especially when you’re on your third quarterback, Zappe.

“Zappe, am I saying it right?” Edelman questioned. “I keep on thinking Zippo, like a lighter. That’s what I was thinking about when he came in. Maybe he’ll give them a light. No light, no light.”

Still, Edelman views the Patriots as a team that will have a straightforward chance against each opponent.

“It was still great to see the Pats compete against Green Bay in Lambeau,” Edelman added. “And that’s what they’re going to be: They’re going to be a competitive football team. But it’s real right now. Right now, they can’t think about the playoffs. They need to think about winning a game. They have to think about winning a game.”

Trivia: The all-time playoff receptions list is lead by Jerry Rice (not surprisingly), with 151. Julian Edelman is second with 118, Travis Kelce (the only active player in the top five) is third with 106, and Rob Gronkowski is fourth with 98. Can you name the player who is fifth?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: His last stint on an NFL roster came during a brief period in New England at the end of training camp in 2015. He spent the other 14 seasons of his career with one other team.

More from Boston.com:

Home run No. 62 for Aaron Judge:

Getting a glimpse at the return of the red “Pat Patriot” uniforms: New England will wear the classic uniforms this season for the first time in a decade.

Reds are here. pic.twitter.com/J7JltI6Dh6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2022

A look at the future: In a highly anticipated matchup on Tuesday, 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama and his team (Metropolitans 92 of France) faced the G-League “Ignite” team. It was a chance for the 18-year-old Wembanyama (the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft) to face Scoot Henderson (the current projected No. 2 pick).

Both players shined (more on Henderson below), but Wembanyama showed off his game-changing versatility for such a tall player. He finished the night with 37 points (shooting a remarkable 7-of-11 from 3-point range), and added five blocks.

On this day: In 1950, the Celtics were assigned Bob Cousy in a the dispersal draft of the Chicago Stags (also known as the Bruins), an NBA team that folded.

Initially, Boston (led by Red Auerbach) passed on the hometown hero in the 1950 NBA Draft despite holding the top pick. Auerbach was unimpressed by Cousy, who had starred for Holy Cross in college.

“Little men are a dime a dozen,” Auerbach said of Cousy. “I’m supposed to win, not go after local yokels.”

When Chicago’s players were put into a dispersal draft, Auerbach was hoping for anyone other than Cousy. Using a simple methodology, the names of the three Chicago players were drawn out of a hat.

As fate would have it, Boston ended up with Cousy.

“When I drew Cousy, I could have fallen to the floor,” said Celtics owner Walter Brown.

Quickly, however, it was apparent that Auerbach had underestimated the prolific Cousy. Boston became a winning team in his rookie season, and the future Hall of Famer established himself as one of the most dynamic offensive players of his era. Cousy would make 13 All-Star teams, lead the league in assists eight times, and help Boston win its first six NBA Championships.

Daily highlight: Scoot Henderson, another potential future NBA star, showed off impressive ability of his own, going by Wembanyama for the basket.

🗣 Remember the name… SCOOT HENDERSON!



He's on 🔥 Live Now in the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/WIy2EVo02V pic.twitter.com/4CHqs52GO2 — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022

One more look:

Trivia answer: Reggie Wayne