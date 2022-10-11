Morning Sports Update Bailey Zappe discussed the help he’s received from Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offensive line "He’s been helping me a lot." Bailey Zappe during the Patriots' win over the Lions. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Bruins open the regular season in Washington D.C. against the Capitals on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The Celtics’ season also gets started soon, beginning next Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) against the 76ers at TD Garden.

The Patriots are preparing to face the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Bailey Zappe on his first NFL start: The Patriots’ 29-0 victory over the Lions in Week 5 was as complete a team win as New England has put together in 2022, with an effective offense complemented by dominating defense.

It was a win made even more impressive by the fact that the Patriots started rookie Bailey Zappe at quarterback. A 2022 fourth-round pick, Zappe was pressed into the spot start due to the ankle injury Mac Jones suffered against the Ravens in Week 3.

Zappe looked well-prepared and competent in his first career start, completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards (with a touchdown and interception).

On Monday, he joined WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” to discuss his performance.

Given the inevitable comparisons with Jones, Zappe explained that the regular Patriots starter was helpful to him in the buildup to the game.

“We meet almost every day with the quarterbacks,” said Zappe. “We go through the install that day or the game plan of the week and I ask [Jones] a lot of questions, because he has a whole year underneath his belt so he knows a lot more than I do. So being able to pick his brain about certain things — certain plays, certain coverages — he always has a great answer for me. He’s been helping me a lot.”

As for the rest of the offense, Zappe was quick to credit the team’s offensive line for helping him get off to a successful start.

“It’s been huge,” he said of the line’s support. “Specifically talking with [David Andrews]. He’s been in the league for years. You go across the board with Trent [Brown], ‘Big’ Mike [Onwenu], Isaiah [Wynn], Cole [Strange], and Marcus Cannon. Those guys really helped me the last two weeks, and really the whole year. I’ve been asking them what they’re seeing, what they want, kind of picking their brain a lot. This week, especially yesterday, they played really well. I do believe they’re the MVPs of the offense.

“Defense played well. They shut them out so I think they’re the true MVPs,” Zappe added, “but as for offensive-wise, o-line was definitely the MVP for us.”

Trivia: Bailey Zappe played his final college season for Western Kentucky, where he set multiple NCAA single-season passing records. Zappe is not the first former Hilltopper to make an unexpected (and winning) NFL start in recent years. Last season, a former Western Kentucky quarterback became just the second player in NFL history (after Cam Newton) to throw for more than 400 yards in his first career start. Name that quarterback.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: It was for an AFC East team.

More from Boston.com:

The Patriots postgame locker room scene from Sunday:

“How do we feel about that shutout, though?”



Inside the Patriots locker room after the first home win. pic.twitter.com/R0Qp9AWq1m — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 10, 2022

David Pastrnak on the ongoing contract negotiations: The 26-year-old is about the enter the last year of his current deal.

🎥 @pastrnak96 on the ongoing contract negotiations between the #NHLBruins and his agents: "I know they're talking every day. They're trying to get something done. It's good that they are in touch. Confident it will get done." pic.twitter.com/GTQa3wbCIX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 10, 2022

On this day: In 1967, the Red Sox defeated the Cardinals 8-4 in Game 6 of the World Series. The win kept the series alive and forced a decisive Game 7 on Oct. 12.

Boston was powered by three home runs in the bottom of the fourth, with blasts from Carl Yastrzemski, Rico Petrocelli, and Reggie Smith.

Daily highlight: Jerick McKinnon did not want to be tackled during the Chiefs’ (eventual) win over the Raiders on Monday night.

Trivia answer: Mike White