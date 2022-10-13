Morning Sports Update Here are the latest updates on Mac Jones’s status ahead of Patriots-Browns Jones has not played since Week 3 due to an ankle injury. Mac Jones at Patriots practice on Wednesday, Oct. 12. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins defeated the Capitals 5-2 in the season opener on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak powered Boston with a highlight goal (see below) and three assists.

The Patriots are preparing to face the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Also, the Celtics are on final approach for the regular season to get underway next week. Boston opens on Tuesday at TD Garden against the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. Beforehand, the Celtics will play one more preseason game on Friday against the Raptors (also at 7:30 p.m.)

The latest on Mac Jones: After leaving the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Ravens with an ankle injury, Mac Jones has been pushing each day to make his return to the lineup.

Despite getting back on the practice field with surprising speed, Jones has remained limited and hasn’t played in each of the last two games.

Looking ahead to Week 6 against the Browns, two reports this week indicate that the door might be open for the 24-year-old to potentially play.

The first came from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who reported that a source told him Jones had a “decent” chance of playing vs. Cleveland, but that “much depends on how the week of practice goes, and doctors will likely be involved in the decision.”

The other report came later on Wednesday, when NFL Network’s Mike Giardi noted that Jones would be “dealing with some instability in that ankle” if he plays on Sunday. Giardi added that the instability “could be managed,” but that it will depend on how Jones continues to heal.

A quick Mac Jones update. Per sources, if the #Patriots 2nd year QB were to play this weekend, he's be dealing with some instability in that ankle but, depending on how it progresses this week, it *could* be managed in a variety of ways. The swelling, I'm told, has decreased. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 12, 2022

Trivia: In Mac Jones’s final college game, the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, he led Alabama past Ohio State 52-24 to win the title. In that game, three future first-round NFL draft picks scored touchdowns. Can you name them all?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Two for Alabama (both drafted in 2021), one for Ohio State (drafted in 2022 by an AFC team).

Celebrating a championship the right way: As the Avalanche raised the banner on last season’s Stanley Cup win during Wednesday’s opening night, their former teammate, defenseman Jack Johnson, was also in the building as an opponent.

The 35-year-old now plays for Chicago, having signed there in the offseason. But in a touching moment, Colorado players invited Johnson over to savor last year’s magic one more time as a group.

A goose was loose: In a fun twist, Wednesday’s playoff matchup between the Padres and Dodgers was briefly interrupted when a goose made itself right at home in the outfield.

On this day: In 2013, New England was treated to one of the finest days in its sports history.

To start, the Patriots took on the Saints at Gillette Stadium, with Tom Brady facing Drew Brees. Though the quarterback duel never fully materialized, the game was still a back-and-forth drama. New England squandered a 10-point lead, and trailed 27-23 when Brady and the offense got the ball back for one final chance with 1:13 to go.

Starting at their own 30-yard line, the Patriots moved the ball deep into Saints’ territory. With 10 seconds left, Brady somehow found Kenbrell Thompkins in the corner of the end zone for a miraculous touchdown and a 30-27 win.

Radio announcer Scott Zolak spontaneously produced one of the more memorable soundbites in Patriots’ history, and Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan’s exasperated reaction to New England’s late score was immortalized in GIF-form.

October 13, 2013: Down four to the 5-0 Saints w/ no timeouts & 1:13 to go in the game, @TomBrady drives the Patriots down the field and throws the game-winning TD to Kenbrell Thompkins with five seconds left. pic.twitter.com/VnpDWYlAlN — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) October 13, 2020

Somehow, the day was not done for local fans. The attention turned to the north, where the Red Sox hosted the Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park.

After being shut out in Game 1 by dominant Detroit pitching, Boston hitters were once again being held scoreless through the first six innings of Game 2. The Red Sox finally plated a run in the seventh, but only after the Tigers added four of their own in the top of the inning to give the visitors a 5-1 lead.

In dire need of a clutch hit, the Red Sox turned to a familiar face. And so with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, up stepped David Ortiz.

Facing Tigers closer Joaquin Benoit — Detroit’s fourth pitcher of the inning — Ortiz drove the first pitch to deep right field. Tigers outfielder Torii Hunter desperately tried to jump over the wall to make the catch, but the ball flew over his glove and into mitt of Boston bullpen catcher Mani Martinez.

It was a turning point for the eventual World Series winners, as it reset the series against the Tigers. The Red Sox went on to win the game 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth, and would triumph in three of the next four to take the series in six.

In the process, Ortiz’s epic shot created multiple great announcer calls, as well as an indelible image of Red Sox joy:

Torii Hunter disappears into the Red Sox bullpen after his failed effort to catch David Ortiz’s ALCS Game 2 grand slam. – Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak could not be stopped in the Bruins’ opening night win on Wednesday.

Pasta just pulled off a 360 no-scope goal 😱 #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/fVjWwSS3Kw — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2022

Trivia answer: Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, and Garrett Wilson