Morning Sports Update Matthew Judon explained how the Patriots can become a ‘dangerous’ team Judon said New England is "still striving for greatness and we’re going to see where we reach." Matthew Judon during a Patriots press conference. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Tonight, the Celtics face the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. in the team’s final preseason tuneup before the regular season starts on Tuesday against the 76ers.

Tomorrow, the Bruins host the Coyotes at TD Garden at 7 p.m.

And on Sunday, the Patriots will be in Cleveland to play the Browns at 1 p.m.

Matthew Judon on the Patriots’ path to success: At 2-3 and facing the potential of another week with a backup quarterback, the Patriots don’t exactly seem to be on the cusp of greatness.

But in the view of linebacker Matthew Judon, New England has a lot of potential in the 2022 season. As he told reporters on Thursday, the Patriots have to work at a relentless level in order to compete.

“We have a team and a unit that can do it,” Judon explained. “We just have to continue to work our butts off and continue to strive for greatness. And we can do it. We can be it. But we’ve got to show up to work every day. And it’s not only on Sundays when the cameras are on when the lights are big. We’ve got to work every day when nobody sees us and nobody cares. Nobody’s tweeting about it. Nobody is here in our face with cameras. That’s when we’ve really got to work.”

“So when we all do that, and we all commit and strive for one thing, we will be dangerous. But right now we [are] still striving for greatness and we’re going to see where we reach.”

Trivia: Though he was a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft (selected by the Ravens), Matthew Judon is third among players picked that year in career sacks (with 53). Can you name the two players who currently rank ahead of him?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One was picked third overall, the other was selected in the third round by the Jaguars (though he now plays for the Colts).

More from Boston.com:

Ron Rivera was fired up after Washington’s win on Thursday night:

Ron Rivera was HEATED postgame on the reports that he didn't want Carson Wentz but it was owner Dan Snyder's move😯 pic.twitter.com/Os0uXAM7UO — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 14, 2022

On this day: In 2012, the Patriots lost to the Seahawks 24-23. It was a disappointing game for Tom Brady especially, who threw two interceptions and saw his team make the rare mistake of blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead.

It was notable, however, for the postgame exchange the game produced. Richard Sherman, then in his second season as a young cornerback for Seattle, engaged in some famous trash-talk with Brady. The “U Mad Bro?” meme was born.

Still, the relationship between Brady and Sherman evolved to a mutual point of respect over the years, and the Patriots got revenge by defeating the Seahawks when the two teams met in Super Bowl XLIX.

Daily highlight: Former Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made a crucial save for Arsenal in the 1-0 Europa League win over Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt on Thursday.

¡Atajadón de Turner! 😱



Casi se cantaba el empate pero el arquero del Arsenal se luce con esta atajada 👏👏#TuEuropaLeague por #ViXPlus 🔴👉https://t.co/84WTjw0nV7#TuEuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/Lgs5Qir7YH — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) October 13, 2022

Trivia answer: Joey Bosa, Yannick Ngakoue